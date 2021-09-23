5 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Matching Numbers Muscle Everybody Seems to Ignore

Forgotten 1963 Chevrolet Impala Hides Good News Under the Hood, Bad News Everywhere Else

The 1963 Chevrolet Impala introduced very few mechanical changes as compared to its direct predecessor, so the engine lineup once again started with the 230 six-cylinder developing 140 horsepower. 19 photos



On the other hand, customers looking for performance could go for one of the many V8 engines, as the lineup included not only the base 283 with 195 horsepower, but also small blocks – a 327 with 250 and 300 horsepower – and big blocks – the 409 Turbo-Fire with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.



The 1963 model that’s sitting right here on your screen comes with a 283 under the hood, and as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the condition of the engine is very good. And it’s all because the V8 and the automatic transmission have already been rebuilt, so the engine now starts right up, being ready to even become a daily driver, if that’s what you want.



On the other hand, there’s bad news in terms of the overall condition of the car.



Clearly, the



There are holes in the floors, and this suggests the Impala was parked outside for many years. And of course, you should expect plenty of rust in the trunk as well.



