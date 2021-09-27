Nissan Unveils New Townstar LCV With Two Drivetrains, Including All-Electric Version

This 1958 Chevrolet Impala Looks Good Even in Potato-Quality Photos, Needs a Fat Wallet

The Impala nameplate was born no less than 63 years ago, as Chevrolet originally launched it as the top-of-the-line Bel Air back in 1958. 19 photos



When it comes to engines, the Impala could be ordered with either a six-cylinder or a V8. The base unit was a 235 (3.9-liter) Blue Flame straight-six, while the V8 options included the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire and the 348 (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust.



The big-block, in its turn, was offered in two different versions, one with a single four-barrel carburetor and developing 250 horsepower and a second one with three two-barrel carburetors and producing 280 horsepower.



This top-of-the-range engine is also powering the Impala that we have here and which can be yours in approximately a day if you win the auction started by eBay user



There’s nothing a fat wallet wouldn’t be able to buy, and in this case, you should be able to spend more than $30,000 because this is exactly the top bid at the time of writing, though I expect the highest offer to get close to $40,000 by the time the auction ends.



The condition of the car looks pretty solid, and this isn’t necessarily surprising since this



Unfortunately, very little has been shared about the car, and the potato-quality photos don’t reveal much either. So much for a picture is worth a thousand words, it seems.



