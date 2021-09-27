1962 Chevrolet Impala Burned Alive Hopes for Another Chance Despite All the Scars

5 Good Luck Convincing Your Wife This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Is Worth Taking Home

At the end of the day, this Impala might be a nightmare to restore, but it’s still worth checking out if you’re looking for a 1962 body for your project. And why not, with the right engine, it could eventually become a nice restomod worth quite a small fortune. Others, however, just choose to see the glass half full, so instead of the rust bucket, they rather observe the potential of such a project car, trying to determine just how much it’d eventually be worth once fully and nicely restored.Hopefully, this is the case of a once-gorgeous 1962 Chevrolet Impala, which, as you can see in the photos here, isn’t exactly in its best shape. The car has been caught in a shop fire, so right now, its body is full of scars, and judging from the rather poor-quality images shared by eBay seller wmarion93dog , fixing it wouldn’t be easy.Worth knowing is the engine is no longer with the car, and despite the bucket seats, this isn’t a 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS.The owner guarantees the vehicle is still restorable, though a visual inspection is definitely recommended for any potential buyer, just to figure out themselves how much of this Impala can still be saved.No word has been said about the engine that was once under the hood of the car, but the 1962 Impala was offered with both six-cylinders and V8s. The standard straight-six was a 235 (3.8-liter) with 135 horsepower, while the base V8 was the 283 (4.6-liter) two-barrel with 170 horsepower.New this year was a 327 (5.3-liter) small block with 250 and 300 horsepower, while the top unit was a 409 (6.7-liter) with 380 horsepower.At the end of the day, this Impala might be a nightmare to restore, but it’s still worth checking out if you’re looking for a 1962 body for your project. And why not, with the right engine, it could eventually become a nice restomod worth quite a small fortune.

