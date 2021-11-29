Australia Drops Massive Project for Its First Paved Runway in Antarctica, After Five Years

What Should You Consider Before Buying an EV?

Antarctica is a territory that’s difficult to “conquer” even today, with all the available advancements in technology. A good example of that is the recent announcement made by Australia’s environment minister, Sussan Ley, confirming that the country’s massive infrastructure project in the area has been dropped. 6 photos



Research and feasibility studies for the future runway began five years ago, but now everything came to a halt. It seems that the decision to stop is mostly due to environmental concerns, in order to “protect Antarctica’s pristine wilderness.” The 2,700-meter (8,858 feet) long runway, located at 4.5 km (2.7 miles) away from Australia’s Davis Station, in Vestfold Hills, would have been associated with a significant impact on the natural surroundings.



But it’s more than that, because the runway would also be extremely time-consuming and expensive. As the



It wasn't all in vain, though. All the environmental and financial data acquired over the course of the past five years will be used for alternative projects meant to enhance Australia's strategic capabilities. Until then, the country's Antarctic program will continue to operate from the Wilkins aerodrome, with additional support at sea, from the Nuyina polar research vessel, considered the most advanced of its kind, in the world.

