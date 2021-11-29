Vilner Says Tesla's Interior Quality Is Average, Tunes the Heck Out of a Model 3

The fastest Tesla to go to these days is the Model S Plaid, though not many people are interested in a car that can run the quarter-mile in a little over 9 seconds, and hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just under 2 seconds. Thus, the normal variants are where they get their money from. Well, those and the Model 3, Model Y, and Model X too, of course.
For their latest project, Vilner (gee, that’s a name we haven’t heard in a while) took the Tesla Model 3 and worked its magic on the interior, explaining the reason behind it, which some might find controversial, to say the least.
“Tesla, as a whole, is one of the most innovative and influential companies we’ve seen in this century… it’s just that the quality is average, and you don’t get a variety of choice,” the Bulgarian company said in a press release that accompanies the images of their tuned Model 3.
So, what exactly did they do to it? In plain Vilner fashion, the cabin was stripped to the bone and reupholstered. A combination of tartan, brown leather, and grey fabric bedecks the cockpit of the electric sedan, and it can be seen on the seats, dashboard, center armrest, door cards, headliner, and steering wheel.
Tesla Model 3 in question is stock, and the same goes for the exterior too. Still, that’s hardly a surprise, considering that the tuner is not exactly known for modifying the design of its projects on the outside. Thus, the OEM grey paint finish looks just as shiny as it did when it left the factory floor, and so do the multi-spoke black alloy wheels that spin around the red brake calipers.
We reckon that the internals have remained untouched too, but that’s quite alright, because the car doesn’t really lack in this department, and the multitude of videos showing it in action at the drag strip are more than enough to prove it.
This would be where we’d normally draw the line and tell you to scroll back up to the image gallery and take a closer look at the zero-emission vehicle born in California and modified in Eastern Europe. However, we simply cannot ignore the fact that Vilner said that it is “the work of an art God.”
Not only that, but they also compared it to a blank canvas turned into a work of art, using words such as cl!max and org@sm in the press release. So, before checking out the pics, you should read it and see the exact things that they said. Feel free to tell them what you think about it in the comments section after that.
