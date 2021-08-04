Cool Old Lady and Her 1956 Porsche 356A Racer Will Take on Antarctica a Bit Late

Renee Brinkerhoff is a 65-year-old mother. But also, somebody who easily qualifies as a global role model after she turned into a racer and champion. And it was all in the name of a great cause. Alongside a 1956 Porsche 356A that has been her companion in some of the greatest places around the world.
Racecar driver, mother of four, philanthropist, founder at Valkyrie Racing. And these are just a few of the highlights of Brinkerhoff’s recent activity. She raced and toured the entire world with an ultimate goal in mind: race on every continent to end child trafficking. Still, because of the global health crisis, she did not achieve the final goal on the agenda - take the modified 356, with skis and tracks, to Antarctica and race it there for 356 miles (573 km).
Anyways, does anyone believe this key role model abandoned in the face of adversity? Not in the least, of course. Now the Valkyrie Racing Team has officially revealed that “while much throughout the world was put on pause the last 18 months,” the time allowed the vintage race car driver and the crew to properly re-engineer the 1956 Porsche 356A.
Now it is lighter, carbon-positive, and ready for “a dramatic conclusion to Brinkerhoff and her vintage racing car’s rallying efforts on all seven continents.” As such, the Antarctica journey has now been rescheduled from January to December of 2021, and the team has not one but two goals for this adventure.
One would be to accomplish the 356-mile journey “on the harshest, coldest terrain in the world,” and the second is to nail a new land speed record on the ice of Antarctica in the process! Lofty targets, but nothing that should be too hard for the woman and her Porsche who comes from “a near 20,000-mile (over 32,000 km) trek on all seven continents.”
Of course, anyone who appreciates her efforts can donate through her Valkyrie Gives charity and there’s even a chance for these unsung heroes to accompany her on the adventure. We do know the name of her navigator, though. As the 356 will depart from Union Glacier in Antarctica in early December with Brinkerhoff at the wheel, adventurer Jason de Carteret (a record North and South polar explorer) will be in the passenger seat.
