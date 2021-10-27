1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Is an Unrestored Gem in Perfect Running Order

The collector market is filled with Chevrolets of old, and the Chevelle occupies a very special place in this segment. A rather short-running nameplate that has been in the bowtie carmaker’s portfolio for a little over a decade, the moniker is presently one of the driving forces behind many of the custom shops currently operating in the U.S.
But not all Chevelles on the market are modified by these shops. If one looks hard enough, one can find pristine examples, unrestored and untampered with in any way, looking just as they did when they rolled off the assembly lines and made even more appealing by the passage of countless decades over them.
That’s exactly the state that best describes the 1970 Chevelle we have here. Part of the second generation of the model, it is listed for sale on the lot of cars going under the Mecum hammer in Kissimmee, Florida, in the first month of next year.
The car is one of the stars of the event and for a good reason. The vehicle is, as said, in unrestored condition, and comes with the matching numbers 454ci (7.4-liter) under the hood, the largest Chevy had to offer for the model at the time.
The engine, running a 4-barrel carburetor and Winters aluminum intake, is controlled by means of a 4-speed transmission and is rated at 450 hp.
The Chevelle comes to the scene in a Forest Green exterior over a green interior, both the original colors. Bucket seats, center console, and an AM radio are to be found inside, while the exterior look is rounded off by Firestone wide oval white-letter tires and the white stripes that run front to rear.
This piece of American motoring history is selling complete with the protect-o-plate, binder of documents, including the car’s history photos. We are not being told how much the seller hopes to get for the Chevelle.
That’s exactly the state that best describes the 1970 Chevelle we have here. Part of the second generation of the model, it is listed for sale on the lot of cars going under the Mecum hammer in Kissimmee, Florida, in the first month of next year.
The car is one of the stars of the event and for a good reason. The vehicle is, as said, in unrestored condition, and comes with the matching numbers 454ci (7.4-liter) under the hood, the largest Chevy had to offer for the model at the time.
The engine, running a 4-barrel carburetor and Winters aluminum intake, is controlled by means of a 4-speed transmission and is rated at 450 hp.
The Chevelle comes to the scene in a Forest Green exterior over a green interior, both the original colors. Bucket seats, center console, and an AM radio are to be found inside, while the exterior look is rounded off by Firestone wide oval white-letter tires and the white stripes that run front to rear.
This piece of American motoring history is selling complete with the protect-o-plate, binder of documents, including the car’s history photos. We are not being told how much the seller hopes to get for the Chevelle.