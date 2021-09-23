This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Took Three Years to Remake, Worth Every Second

When it comes to restoration projects, there’s always the risk a lot of time and money will be wasted on something that, for one reason or another, just doesn’t come out right. That was probably never the case with the 1970 Chevy Chevelle Malibu we have here.
The car was listed last week on the lot of vehicles that went under the Barrett-Jackson hammer in Houston, Texas. We are not being told who is responsible for making it, or how much was spent to take it to a higher level of cool than it ever was, but we do know this: someone spent three years tinkering on the car, and all those efforts were greatly rewarded when it sold for $181,500.
For perspective, that would be close to $166 for each day of the three years it spent in the shop, and from where we’re standing, it seems to be worth every penny.
The modifications made to the car go far beyond the Lexus Indigo Ink Pearl exterior, or the Charcoal Gray leather interior. One sees hints of the direction chosen for the build in the dual halo headlights (sequential LED taillights chosen for the back), or the Pioneer stereo with Bluetooth and USB fitted inside.
The Chevelle was rebuilt from the ground up as a restomod with touches of pro-touring, and it features a Speedtech Performance extreme rail full chassis “with high-performance underpinnings.” Supported by 19-inch front and 20-inch rear Forgeline ZX3 wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport tires, the body hides up front a 6.2-liter V8 engine good for 457 hp, and controlled through an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The identity of the people who paid the high 6-digit sum for this build has not been revealed, so there’s no way of telling if someone will properly enjoy the car on the road, or hang on to it until its value goes up a bit, then try to re-sell it.
