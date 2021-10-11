The CW&T Penny Pelican e-Bike Is How You Haul Cargo With Retro Flair

5 1968 Chevy Chevelle Riding on 22-Inch Forgiatos Looks Soul Food Fit for a Chef

4 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Barn Find Last on the Road in 1987 Has a Newer V8 Under the Hood

More on this:

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Lost the Original Engine in a Barn Fire, Beefier 454 Gone Too

If you’re in the market for a project car and a Chevelle SS is exactly your cup of tea, you probably noticed already there are lots of them out there, some more challenging to restore than others. 19 photos



First and foremost, let’s state the obvious and tell you the Chevelle SS doesn’t come in its best shape, and some parts are either missing or featuring a condition that most likely requires a full replacement. In other words, instead of trying to fix them, you’d better completely replace these parts, and most of the interior seems to qualify for this job.



There’s a reason this Chevelle SS looks so rough though.



eBay seller



So instead of the 396 (6.4-liter), he ended up installing a 454 V8 specifically to produce an extra boost that makes total sense for racing. After losing his license, the car ended up parked in a barn, while the 454 (74-liter) was sold to someone else.



The original 396, on the other hand, was stored in a different



The car comes with a clean title and lots of original parts, including the power disk brakes, but as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photo gallery, a restoration is pretty much the only way to go for this Chevelle. The seller expects to get at least $7,500, with the auction set to come to an end in some 6 days. And the 1969 example that we have here clearly won’t be easy to get back to a mint condition, yet the story it comes with makes such a tricky project totally worth it.First and foremost, let’s state the obvious and tell you the Chevelle SS doesn’t come in its best shape, and some parts are either missing or featuring a condition that most likely requires a full replacement. In other words, instead of trying to fix them, you’d better completely replace these parts, and most of the interior seems to qualify for this job.There’s a reason this Chevelle SS looks so rough though.eBay seller tobysbaby1116 explains the car, originally painted in Daytona Yellow and sporting a 396 V8 engine paired with a 4-speed transmission, was owned by a young man who turned it into a street racer.So instead of the 396 (6.4-liter), he ended up installing a 454 V8 specifically to produce an extra boost that makes total sense for racing. After losing his license, the car ended up parked in a barn, while the 454 (74-liter) was sold to someone else.The original 396, on the other hand, was stored in a different barn , which eventually caught fire and therefore damaged the engine up to a point where it’ll be quite a challenge to fix it. The owner says the engine is therefore stuck, though there are signs it could be fixed by someone with the right skills.The car comes with a clean title and lots of original parts, including the power disk brakes, but as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photo gallery, a restoration is pretty much the only way to go for this Chevelle. The seller expects to get at least $7,500, with the auction set to come to an end in some 6 days.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.