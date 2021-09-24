1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Street Fighter Ready for a Brawl, Probably Won't Get Into One

It’s been almost sixty years since Chevrolet launched the Chevelle, but that isn’t stopping people from dreaming about owning one. That’s because the model managed to find its way into that select group of Sixties’ cars that are more appreciated today then they were back in the day.
A quick look around will immediately bring to light countless Chevelles in various states of preservation. The majority of them are, of course, in poor condition, but they sell nonetheless, even if they do so for small amounts.
That’s not the case with the 1970 SS we have here, which just found a new owner during the Barrett-Jackson auction held in Houston, Texas, last week. Presenting itself as a carefully crafted pro-touring restomod, the machine snatched $88,000.
That wasn’t enough to land it a place in the top ten best-selling cars at the said event, but, accompanied by the juicy details we know about it, it was enough to land it its 15 minutes of fame on our website.
The Chevelle is nicknamed Street Fighter, and the name is in part owed to the Candy Silver metallic paint that wraps around the body, with black stripes running from front to back. Inside, we get new but retro custom seats, a Budnik steering wheel with Ididit Tilt steering column, and ProComp gauges.
Mechanically, no expense seems to have been spared when putting it together. Under the hood sits a 496ci (8.1-liter) big-block V8 of unspecified power, and rocking a TCI Super StreetFighter automatic transmission.
The pro-touring bits can be found out of sight, and come as a suspension system with Hotchkis front and rear sway bars. The system ends in custom 20-inch wheels.
We are not being told who purchased this Chevelle, but as things usually go in the collectors’ world, we’ll probably see it on the market once again in no time. Instead of on the road or strip, where it belongs.
