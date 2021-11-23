1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible Ticks Almost All the Right Boxes

For the 1970 model year, General Motors revised the oh-so-pretty Chevelle with Coke-bottle styling and a nicer interior. Performance-oriented customers were offered two engine options: the big-block 402 marketed as the 396 and the almighty 454 that generates either 360 or 450 horsepower.
Chassis number 136670B170220 is rocking the smaller of these leviathans, and before anything, it must be mentioned that it’s not a numbers-matching engine. Be that as it may, the 396-350 motor is correct in every respect while the three-speed automatic and 12-bolt rear end feature matching numbers.
A very clean survivor, this Chevelle SS looks relatively stock under the hood although it’s better than stock thanks to a Delco HEI system. The High-Energy Ignition developed by the Delco-Remy Division was first offered in ‘74 and became standard on all GM vehicles the following year.
Power steering and power brakes have to be mentioned as well, along with the F41 suspension that includes sway bars on both ends and boxed control arms out back. Fitted with 3.36 gears and a dual exhaust with period-correct resonators, the old-school bruiser in the following video had its fuel tank replaced under previous ownership. Originating from South Carolina, this rust-free muscle car also happens to flaunt laser-straight panels all around.
Finished in Cranberry Red and black racing stripes on the hood and trunk lid, the 1970 model is riding on Winston Winner G/T rubber mounted on the original wheels. Brand-new weather strips, a black power top, a replacement steering wheel, and rear bumper, reupholstered seats, and replacement carpets pretty much rum up this incredible blast from the past that shows a few minor scratches on the center console’s aluminum trim.
Appraised at $87,000 at the moment of reporting, the car is listed at $82,998 by the Volo Auto Museum. That may seem like a lot of money, but it definitely isn’t once you glance over the NADA guide and Hagerty’s valuation for the 1970 model year Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible.
