1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible Ticks Almost All the Right Boxes

More on this:

1 Holy Grail 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 Found Parked on a Garage Lift After 43 Years

2 Barn-Find 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Comes with a Mysterious V8 Outside the Car

3 Big Barn Hides Massive Hoard of Rare Muscle Cars, Cudas and Chevelles Included

4 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Restomod with 640-HP LS Swap Has Badass Written All Over It

5 This 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Is One of the Original Pilot Cars, Can Be Had