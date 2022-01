2023 Toyota Sequoia Debut Scheduled for January 25th

Introduced in November 2007 at the Los Angeles Auto Show for the 2008 model year, the second-generation Sequoia is a thirsty people carrier with seating for eight people, a fully-boxed frame, and independent rear suspension. Only available with a free-breathing V8 and six-speed automatic transmission, this fellow is really outdated by 2022 standards.The F-150 pickup truck-based Ford Expedition, by comparison, features the more powerful and efficient 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo mill connected to the 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission. Even Chevrolet, which still uses pushrod V8s in the Tahoe and Suburban, is rocking a ten-speed automatic in order to maximize the gas mileage whenever possible.Given these circumstances, Toyota cannot afford to dilly-dally too long. Come January 25th, the next-generation Sequoia will be revealed with underpinnings from the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Switching to a brand-new platform will see production move from Princeton, Indiana, to San Antonio, Texas, where the full-size pickup is also made. The Indiana-based facility, on the other hand, will be retooled for two new three-row utility vehicles.The landing page for the third-generation Sequoia reveals three more teasers waiting to be published, which is a similar pre-debut campaign as Toyota ran for the all-new Tundra. Given time, we can expect an image of the redesigned interior as well as an underhood image of a twin-turbo engine.TNGA-F is how the body-on-frame platform of the Sequoia and Tundra is called. Shared with the Land Cruiser and Lexus LX, this vehicle architecture has been developed specifically for six- and four-cylinder mills. In other words, prepare to bid farewell to the 3UR-FE in favor of the V35A-FTS.Be warned that 2022 Toyota Tundra turbo wastegate actuators have been failing left and right, so keep that in mind before you reserve a Sequoia.