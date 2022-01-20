2023 Toyota Sequoia Debut Scheduled for January 25th

Named after a massive tree species, the Sequoia is getting long in the tooth. It’s actually the oldest body-on-frame SUV on sale in the U.S. right now, and Toyota does know that something has to change real quick.
Introduced in November 2007 at the Los Angeles Auto Show for the 2008 model year, the second-generation Sequoia is a thirsty people carrier with seating for eight people, a fully-boxed frame, and independent rear suspension. Only available with a free-breathing V8 and six-speed automatic transmission, this fellow is really outdated by 2022 standards.
The F-150 pickup truck-based Ford Expedition, by comparison, features the more powerful and efficient 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo mill connected to the 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission. Even Chevrolet, which still uses pushrod V8s in the Tahoe and Suburban, is rocking a ten-speed automatic in order to maximize the gas mileage whenever possible.
Given these circumstances, Toyota cannot afford to dilly-dally too long. Come January 25th, the next-generation Sequoia will be revealed with underpinnings from the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Switching to a brand-new platform will see production move from Princeton, Indiana, to San Antonio, Texas, where the full-size pickup is also made. The Indiana-based facility, on the other hand, will be retooled for two new three-row utility vehicles.
The landing page for the third-generation Sequoia reveals three more teasers waiting to be published, which is a similar pre-debut campaign as Toyota ran for the all-new Tundra. Given time, we can expect an image of the redesigned interior as well as an underhood image of a twin-turbo engine.
TNGA-F is how the body-on-frame platform of the Sequoia and Tundra is called. Shared with the Land Cruiser and Lexus LX, this vehicle architecture has been developed specifically for six- and four-cylinder mills. In other words, prepare to bid farewell to the 3UR-FE in favor of the V35A-FTS.
Be warned that 2022 Toyota Tundra turbo wastegate actuators have been failing left and right, so keep that in mind before you reserve a Sequoia.
