1972 Ford F-100 Ranger Has Unexpected Ford GT Connection and a 460ci Big Block

Today it’s all about sticking a Coyote V8 or even a Predator under the hood of the F-Series for Blue Oval fans. But there are some diehard aficionados who very much prefer their fifth-generation F-100 Ranger to be as relevant to BBF (Big Block Ford) tradition as it can be. Such is the case with this two-tone F-100 Ranger, which also hides an interesting connection to the company’s own supercar in plain sight.
Snatched some years ago from North Carolina as a no-fuss family truck, this 1972 Ford F-100 Bumpside (in Ranger trim) has clearly evolved into something else completely. “After a year and a half ago we decided to start wasting a bunch of money on it... and this is where we’re at,” says the owner.
It seems the whole customization idea was a family project, which initially began with the wife not wanting to give the F-100 out to the next owner. That was because the father might eventually keep it in the family long enough for the son (which, by the way, is named Ford) to inherit the truck.
As such, it’s no wonder this 9k F-100 has undergone a modernization procedure. First of all, it sports a rather uncommon two-tone appearance that came at the behest of the owner’s dad (this really is a family project), composed of a common white and an eccentric shade of blue.
Actually, the latter has been painted to match the most unexpected ride, a 2006 Ford GT’s Midnight Metallic Blue according to the presentation and walkaround kicking off at the 1:35 mark. From the 3:50 minute, we’re also getting the customary hood popping but the story about what’s underneath begins earlier because there’s a lot to discuss about this Ford Performance 460ci (7.5L) Big Block strapped to the dyno to attest some 565 horsepower.
Those come courtesy of the numerous modifications that raised the damage on the bank account (owner muses on how much cheaper a Coyote swap would have been). Still, they bode well for the overall setup, which also includes QA1 front shocks and full QA1 rear suspension, Baer brakes, 20-inch American Racing VN474 Gassers, or 3.5-inch custom exhaust.
Naturally, we’re also given a little tour of the interior (from 6:28) to check out all the TMI work before Solomon Lunger, our host from the Ford Era YouTube channel, goes out for a ride-along (from 9:40) and a few early-evening shenanigans, which involve a few casual donuts and burnouts from the 13:52 mark.
