1965 Ford Galaxie 500 LTD Military Limo Is One of Only Six Built

Like many full-size cars that debuted in the late 1950s, the Ford Galaxie spawned a handful of high-performance cars, created to either homologate engines for NASCAR or aimed at drag racers. The R Code is perhaps the most iconic.
It's also one of the rarest Galaxies ever built, but it's nowhere near as scarce as the limousine you see here. Based on a 1965 Galaxie 500 LTD, this stretched full-size is one of only six made. And if we are to believe the eBay ad that's trying to find this four-door a new home, it might just be the only one in existence. Now that's what I call a rare bird!
With no proof that the other five cars were scrapped, there's no way to know if this limo is indeed a unique piece of history. But it doesn't matter much because it's already a cool Galaxie that will make you stand out at the local cars and coffee and the national Ford owner's meeting.
So how come FoMoCo built a long-wheelbase of the Galaxie 500 LTD, which was the nameplate's range-topping trim in 1965? Well, the story goes that the six limos were commissioned by U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson for use as military state cars. And this car has a numbered brass tag on the driver's door to prove it.
The seller goes on to say that after its life as a military vehicle came to an end, the Galaxie went to Iowa and became the Governor's official ride. And the Iowa state flags are still in the trunk.
It sounds like it had a busy life, but the stretched Galaxie presents itself quite well. While there's no confirmation if the 55,000 miles (88,514 km) shown on the odo are original, the Ford is in great shape, mostly because it was stored indoors.
The body panels are straight, with no sign of rust, and the paint still shines, while the interior shows only minor signs of use. The original folding jump seats are still there, so this limo can still carry up to five adults in the back.
The car draws juice from a 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 engine of the FE variety, which is one of the many mills that the third-gen Galaxie came with between 1965 and 1968. Known as the "Thunderbird Special," the V8 was good for 300 horsepower and 427 pound-feet (579 Nm) of torque when new. About enough to move this heavy rig.
Mated to an automatic gearbox, the engine is said to run quietly and smoothly, while the factory power steering, power brakes, and power windows still work. The original air conditioning system still blows cold air.
Located in San Antonio, Texas, the Galaxie limo is being auctioned off by eBay seller "texastimemachine," and bidding has reached $13,100 with more than three days to go.
With no proof that the other five cars were scrapped, there's no way to know if this limo is indeed a unique piece of history. But it doesn't matter much because it's already a cool Galaxie that will make you stand out at the local cars and coffee and the national Ford owner's meeting.
So how come FoMoCo built a long-wheelbase of the Galaxie 500 LTD, which was the nameplate's range-topping trim in 1965? Well, the story goes that the six limos were commissioned by U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson for use as military state cars. And this car has a numbered brass tag on the driver's door to prove it.
The seller goes on to say that after its life as a military vehicle came to an end, the Galaxie went to Iowa and became the Governor's official ride. And the Iowa state flags are still in the trunk.
It sounds like it had a busy life, but the stretched Galaxie presents itself quite well. While there's no confirmation if the 55,000 miles (88,514 km) shown on the odo are original, the Ford is in great shape, mostly because it was stored indoors.
The body panels are straight, with no sign of rust, and the paint still shines, while the interior shows only minor signs of use. The original folding jump seats are still there, so this limo can still carry up to five adults in the back.
The car draws juice from a 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 engine of the FE variety, which is one of the many mills that the third-gen Galaxie came with between 1965 and 1968. Known as the "Thunderbird Special," the V8 was good for 300 horsepower and 427 pound-feet (579 Nm) of torque when new. About enough to move this heavy rig.
Mated to an automatic gearbox, the engine is said to run quietly and smoothly, while the factory power steering, power brakes, and power windows still work. The original air conditioning system still blows cold air.
Located in San Antonio, Texas, the Galaxie limo is being auctioned off by eBay seller "texastimemachine," and bidding has reached $13,100 with more than three days to go.