Ford Megazilla V8 Engine Incoming, Trademark Filings Confirm

Rumors of a hi-po version of the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 engine first surfaced in 2020. That November, a kind gentleman let it slip that “we’re working on a secret project known as the Megazilla.”
Pictured next to a Godzilla crate engine, Mike Goodwin of Ford Performance noted that “it’s gonna increase the power output from the 430 hp that comes from the production crate engine. More details to come as that project moves along. Suffice to say, it’s going to be a pretty impressive package.”
Come September 2022, nearly two years after Megazilla was confirmed as the high-performance sibling of the Godzilla, the Ford Motor Company filed trademark applications for Megazilla in the United States and Canada.
Classified under class 12, namely crate motors and internal combustion engines for automobiles, these filings confirm that Ford Performance is going to bump up the output of the cam-in-block Godzilla.
The most likely culprit would be forced induction, and given the pushrods of the 7.3-liter goliath, a supercharger would be fairly straightforward to implement. Rumors further suggest a twin-turbo setup, but only time will tell what kind of solution the Ford Motor Company has decided on. Those who aren’t afraid to be disappointed can expect a hotter cam and so forth.
Based on the Godzilla that premiered in the 2020 model year Ford Super Duty line of pickup trucks, the crate engine is currently priced at $9,175 excluding the control pack and front-end accessory drive components.
The assembly includes factory lift brackets, a bellhousing bolt pattern shared with the 4.6-, 5.4-, and 5.0-liter V8 engines, a flexplate, ignition coils and wires, an 8-quarter aluminum oil pan and cooler, left and right exhaust manifolds, and a composite intake manifold with an 80-mm throttle body.
Capable of 430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 475 pound-foot (644 Nm) at 4,000 rpm, the Godzilla is a beefy design that flaunts a cast-iron block, forged steel crankshaft, aluminum heads, cast-aluminum pistons, and variable valve timing. The firing order of this engine is 1-5-4-8-6-3-7-2, and the nominal compression ratio is 10.5:1 compared to the Coyote’s 12.0:1.
