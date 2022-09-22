2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E UK Pricing Starts From £50,830

Is £50,830 a lot? If you’re planning to buy popsicles with that kind of money, it certainly is. But for an electric vehicle, not really, because you can barely get a Mustang Mach-E with your hard-earned pounds.
Converting to $57,210 at current exchange rates, £50,830 buys you the Select entry-level grade with Black Onyx Sensico faux leather upholstery and grey stitching. This configuration also flaunts the SYNC 4A infotainment system, which consists of a 15.5-inch touchscreen, DAB radio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless charging pad.
Riding on 18-inch alloys, the Mustang Mach-E Select for the United Kingdom features LED reflector headlights and LED taillights. Heated mirrors, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a heated windshield, manual seat adjustment, adaptive cruise control with stop & go capability, lane centering, as well as a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster are standard, along with a rear-mounted electric motor and charging at up to 115 kW.
The problem with this particular configuration is the 75-kWh battery with a usable capacity of 70 kWh. The Premium RWD, Premium AWD, and GT AWD level up to a 98-kWh unit with 91 kWh on deck. Both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations with the larger battery have been updated for the 2023 model year with more towing capacity. Instead of 1,000 kilograms, these all-electric utilities can tow 1,500 kilograms (that’s 3,307 pounds).
As Mustang Mach-E sales outpaced the combustion-engined Mustang by 8 (!!!) to 1, the Ford Motor Company decided to give customers a few more choices in terms of exterior colors. Vapor Blue and Carbonized Grey are now available alongside two additional wheel designs across the lineup.
“Mustang Mach-E was developed from the ground up to deliver the character and performance of our iconic Mustang sports car. Now we’ve made the first SUV member of the Mustang family even more tempting for the ever-growing number of customers ready to embrace the electric revolution,” declared Martin Sander, Ford Model e general manager in Europe.
Model e what now? Rather than a Tesla Model 3 rip-off, Model e operates as a distinct business alongside Ford Blue. Although it’s hard to tell from its name, the latter division specializes in combustion-engined vehicles.
Riding on 18-inch alloys, the Mustang Mach-E Select for the United Kingdom features LED reflector headlights and LED taillights. Heated mirrors, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a heated windshield, manual seat adjustment, adaptive cruise control with stop & go capability, lane centering, as well as a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster are standard, along with a rear-mounted electric motor and charging at up to 115 kW.
The problem with this particular configuration is the 75-kWh battery with a usable capacity of 70 kWh. The Premium RWD, Premium AWD, and GT AWD level up to a 98-kWh unit with 91 kWh on deck. Both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations with the larger battery have been updated for the 2023 model year with more towing capacity. Instead of 1,000 kilograms, these all-electric utilities can tow 1,500 kilograms (that’s 3,307 pounds).
As Mustang Mach-E sales outpaced the combustion-engined Mustang by 8 (!!!) to 1, the Ford Motor Company decided to give customers a few more choices in terms of exterior colors. Vapor Blue and Carbonized Grey are now available alongside two additional wheel designs across the lineup.
“Mustang Mach-E was developed from the ground up to deliver the character and performance of our iconic Mustang sports car. Now we’ve made the first SUV member of the Mustang family even more tempting for the ever-growing number of customers ready to embrace the electric revolution,” declared Martin Sander, Ford Model e general manager in Europe.
Model e what now? Rather than a Tesla Model 3 rip-off, Model e operates as a distinct business alongside Ford Blue. Although it’s hard to tell from its name, the latter division specializes in combustion-engined vehicles.