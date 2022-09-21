2023 Ford Bronco Build & Price Now Live, Heritage Edition Starts From $44,305

The Ranger-based Bronco has entered the 2023 model year, and it’s now available to configure on the Blue Oval’s website. The big news comes in the guise of two special editions, baptized Heritage and Heritage Limited.
“Throwback styling meets modern-day muscle” reads the Heritage Edition’s description. Priced at $44,305 for the two-door or $46,295 for the four-door – excluding the $1,595 destination freight charge, this fellow is rocking standard plaid cloth seats and an Oxford White instrument panel that matches the Oxford White wheels complemented by squared fenders.
Based on the Big Bend, the Heritage Edition comes with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo connected to a crawler-gear manual transmission with seven forward ratios. The automatic is $1,595 on top of the retail price, and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 adds $1,895 on top of that. Equipped as standard with the Sasquatch Package and an Oxford White modular hard top, the vintage-looking SUV definitely turns heads on the road and the trail.
No fewer than five colors are listed for the exterior, starting with the oh-so-pretty Race Red. The remainder consists of Shadow Black, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray Metallic, and Azure Gray. The latter is priced at $995.
Slotted between the Everglades and Raptor, the Heritage Limited Edition brings "more style" and "more capability" to the table. Highlight features include the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with 330 horsepower and 415 pound-foot (563 Nm) of torque, connected to the 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission that Ford refers to as the 10R60. The 60 in 10R60 designates maximum input torque, namely 600 Nm or 443 pound-foot.
Based on the Badlands, the Heritage Limited Edition flaunts the HOSS 2.0 system with Bilstein PSDs and the now-familiar Oxford White modular hard top. Equipped with four-slot wheels finished in black rather than white, this variant of the Bronco is exclusively available in Robin's Egg Blue.
As for pricing, well, please sit down before reading the following MSRPs: $66,895 for the two-door or $69,185 for the four-door, sans freight.
