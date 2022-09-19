autoevolution
2023 Kia Sorento PHEV Drops Base Trim Level, Priced From $48,890

19 Sep 2022, 15:34 UTC ·
The redesigned Sorento gained a plug-in hybrid for the 2022 model year, which used to retail at $44,990 for the SX and $47,890 for the SX-Prestige, not including the destination charge of $1,175. Come 2023, the fuel-sipping crossover makes do without the base trim level. The SX-Prestige now retails at $48,890, and the destination charge is $1,295.
It's highly probable that prospective customers are currently wondering if the 2023 is worth it over the 2022. According to Kia, it most certainly does. The new model year brings forth a few additional standard goodies, including retractable sunshades for the rear doors. Creature comforts further include a 115-volt inverter that can charge a laptop and other whatnots. Finally, the SX-Prestige adds standard Homelink for the 2023 model year.

189 inches (480 centimeters) long and featuring a 110.8-in (281.4-cm) wheelbase, the family-sized crossover slots right under the Telluride, which is exclusively offered with a naturally-aspirated V6. The Sorento PHEV, on the other hand, combines a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with a six-speed automatic transmission, 66.9-kWh electric motor, and 13.8-kWh battery pack for a combined output of 261 horsepower. Combined torque isn’t exactly shabby at 258 pound-foot (350 Nm) compared to 262 pound-foot (355 Nm) for the 3.8-liter V6 of the slightly more spacious Telluride.

EPA testing reveals 32 miles (52 kilometers) of all-electric range and 79 MPGe, which is pretty good for the plug-in SUV that offers the most passenger room and second-row legroom of any PHEV SUV on sale now.

The list of highlights goes on with the likes of Rear Occupant Alert, Highway Driving Assist, Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control – Curve, Junction Turning and Junction Assist combined with the Forward Collision Avoidance Assist system, Surround View Monitor, and plenty more. A grand total of seven exterior hues are offered, with Snow White Pearl and Runway Red commanding a $445 premium over the standard paint colors.

