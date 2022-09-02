2023 Kia Sportage Engine Stall Issue Stemming From Loose Nut

On May 11th, Kia became aware of a no-start condition involving a brand-new Sportage. The dealer identified a loose alternator cable and thermal damage to the part that turns mechanical energy into electrical energy. The wire harness and intake manifold were also affected by the heat, which is why Kia requested the subject parts be collected for further evaluation.
The South Korean automaker and Mobis Alabama, the supplier of the alternator assembly, review the incident a few days later. The supplier subsequently improved the visual inspection process of the alternator nut.
Come June 15th, Mobis Alabama implemented an additional torque confirmation process that ensures the alternator battery positive terminal nut is torqued to specification. Mere days later, the Safety Office receives the alternator and wire harness associated with the aforementioned incident.
Safety boffins identify thermal damage to the alternator’s battery positive terminal bolt post and nut, indicating electrical arcing. Kia became aware of a different incident on July 18th. The positive terminal and nut were both melted, and once again, Kia requested the subject parts. As expected, electrical arcing was identified, forcing Kia to recall the compact SUV.
A grand total of 19,701 examples of the 2023 Kia Sportage will be inspected by authorized retailers. If necessary, service techs will tighten the alternator battery positive terminal nut. Owner notification letters will be mailed on September 23rd according to documents filed with the federal watchdog.
Subject vehicles were made between January 12nd and August 8th. The alternator assembly bears part number 37300-2SGD1, and to whom it may concern, Mobis Alabama is a subsidiary of Hyundai Mobis. Founded in 1977, Mobis is the parts and service arm of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
On an ending note, the redesigned Sportage is priced at $25,990 excluding destination charge, slotting nicely between the $22,840 Seltos and $29,590 Sorento.
Come June 15th, Mobis Alabama implemented an additional torque confirmation process that ensures the alternator battery positive terminal nut is torqued to specification. Mere days later, the Safety Office receives the alternator and wire harness associated with the aforementioned incident.
Safety boffins identify thermal damage to the alternator’s battery positive terminal bolt post and nut, indicating electrical arcing. Kia became aware of a different incident on July 18th. The positive terminal and nut were both melted, and once again, Kia requested the subject parts. As expected, electrical arcing was identified, forcing Kia to recall the compact SUV.
A grand total of 19,701 examples of the 2023 Kia Sportage will be inspected by authorized retailers. If necessary, service techs will tighten the alternator battery positive terminal nut. Owner notification letters will be mailed on September 23rd according to documents filed with the federal watchdog.
Subject vehicles were made between January 12nd and August 8th. The alternator assembly bears part number 37300-2SGD1, and to whom it may concern, Mobis Alabama is a subsidiary of Hyundai Mobis. Founded in 1977, Mobis is the parts and service arm of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
On an ending note, the redesigned Sportage is priced at $25,990 excluding destination charge, slotting nicely between the $22,840 Seltos and $29,590 Sorento.