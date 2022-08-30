2024 Kia EV9 Takes Unofficial Step Into Big, Futuristic EV Crossover SUV Territory

Not long now, both Hyundai and Kia will put a flagship each at the top of their Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) efforts, where no less than dozens of electrified models should soon reside.
We have already seen some EV branches that bore zero-emissions fruits – such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 6, Genesis GV60, or the Kia EV6. But the automakers will soon accelerate the introductions after first setting the EV kingdom in order with the Hyundai Ioniq 7 and Kia EV9 flagships of the crossover SUV variety.
As far as the latter is concerned, we have recently seen the EV alternate of Kia’s popular Telluride looking surprisingly well-composed when undergoing the usual Nürburgring Nordschleife performance trials. And that was just a spy video that was quickly rendered useless by the automaker itself releasing official news about the procedures required to pass for the 2024 EV9 three-row electric crossover SUV to graduate from the final testing school.
Now, based on what has been seen so far, both across the OEM world and the rumor mill’s reality, plus the foreshadowing EV9 concept first unveiled last autumn at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the good folks over at Kolesa have decided to jump the digital gun ahead of Kia premiering their flagship EV crossover SUV as the production-series EV9. Well, frankly, it was not that hard to imagine the factory looks.
Kia’s designers have kept the EV9 styling as simple and neo-futuristic as possible. And no one expects the three-row crossover SUV to vastly differ from its auto show counterpart, as it needs to have a different identity from the successful Telluride so that Kia does not fear any potential sales cannibalization. As for the technical details, we can safely extrapolate that some of the top-tier E-GMP battery and motor options will successfully carry over inside the EV9 body, right?
As far as the latter is concerned, we have recently seen the EV alternate of Kia’s popular Telluride looking surprisingly well-composed when undergoing the usual Nürburgring Nordschleife performance trials. And that was just a spy video that was quickly rendered useless by the automaker itself releasing official news about the procedures required to pass for the 2024 EV9 three-row electric crossover SUV to graduate from the final testing school.
Now, based on what has been seen so far, both across the OEM world and the rumor mill’s reality, plus the foreshadowing EV9 concept first unveiled last autumn at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the good folks over at Kolesa have decided to jump the digital gun ahead of Kia premiering their flagship EV crossover SUV as the production-series EV9. Well, frankly, it was not that hard to imagine the factory looks.
Kia’s designers have kept the EV9 styling as simple and neo-futuristic as possible. And no one expects the three-row crossover SUV to vastly differ from its auto show counterpart, as it needs to have a different identity from the successful Telluride so that Kia does not fear any potential sales cannibalization. As for the technical details, we can safely extrapolate that some of the top-tier E-GMP battery and motor options will successfully carry over inside the EV9 body, right?