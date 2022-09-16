2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid Features Two Repackaged Trims, Base Spec Costs $36,590

Slotted right between the family-sized Telluride and compact-sized Sportage, the Sorento is available with internal combustion, as a hybrid, and with a plug-in system. For the 2023 model year, the South Korean automaker is much obliged to confirm a few optimizations for the hybrid.
Similar to rival companies, Kia has decided to drop the most basic of specifications due to abysmal sales. The Sorento Hybrid EX FWD opens the list for 2023 with a suggested retail price of $36,590, excluding $1,295 for the destination freight charge, followed by its all-wheel-drive sibling.
The Sorento Hybrid EX AWD costs $38,390 at press time, and the SX-P that comes with all-wheel drive as standard will set you back $42,390. Both trim levels flaunt 227 horsepower and 258 pound-foot (350 Nm), which is more than adequate for a mid-sized crossover with three-row seating. The internal combustion engine is a 1.6-liter turbo with direct fuel injection, joined by a 44-kW electric motor and a six-speed automatic transmission.
Those who prefer fuel economy over anything else will be glad to hear that Kia promises 37 miles per gallon (6.4 liters per 100 kilometers) with FWD or 34 miles per gallon (7.0 liters per 100 kilometers) with AWD. When it comes to standard content, customers will also be glad to hear that even the Sorento Hybrid EX FWD comes with plenty of stuff that actually matters.
LED headlights, 17-inch alloys, a smart power tailgate, roof rails, six-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs, SynTex upholstery, heated front seats, power front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, eight USB ports, a wireless phone charger, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Highway Driving Assist, Lane Keeping & Follow Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist are all standard.
Opting for all-wheel drive costs $2,300 because you're getting a center-locking differential, torque vectoring, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The SX-P - a.k.a. SX Prestige - levels up to LED projector headlights and LED taillights, genuine leather upholstery, ventilated front seats with upgraded power driver's seat, a heated steering wheel and heated second-row seats, second-row integrated window sunshades, power-folding mirrors, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, Surround View Monitor, Bose 12-speaker premium audio, and a 115-volt power inverter. The only notable option is the panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade and LED interior lighting, which costs $1,300 according to the build and price tool on Kia's website.
The Sorento Hybrid EX AWD costs $38,390 at press time, and the SX-P that comes with all-wheel drive as standard will set you back $42,390. Both trim levels flaunt 227 horsepower and 258 pound-foot (350 Nm), which is more than adequate for a mid-sized crossover with three-row seating. The internal combustion engine is a 1.6-liter turbo with direct fuel injection, joined by a 44-kW electric motor and a six-speed automatic transmission.
Those who prefer fuel economy over anything else will be glad to hear that Kia promises 37 miles per gallon (6.4 liters per 100 kilometers) with FWD or 34 miles per gallon (7.0 liters per 100 kilometers) with AWD. When it comes to standard content, customers will also be glad to hear that even the Sorento Hybrid EX FWD comes with plenty of stuff that actually matters.
LED headlights, 17-inch alloys, a smart power tailgate, roof rails, six-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs, SynTex upholstery, heated front seats, power front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, eight USB ports, a wireless phone charger, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Highway Driving Assist, Lane Keeping & Follow Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist are all standard.
Opting for all-wheel drive costs $2,300 because you're getting a center-locking differential, torque vectoring, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The SX-P - a.k.a. SX Prestige - levels up to LED projector headlights and LED taillights, genuine leather upholstery, ventilated front seats with upgraded power driver's seat, a heated steering wheel and heated second-row seats, second-row integrated window sunshades, power-folding mirrors, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, Surround View Monitor, Bose 12-speaker premium audio, and a 115-volt power inverter. The only notable option is the panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade and LED interior lighting, which costs $1,300 according to the build and price tool on Kia's website.