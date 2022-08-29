2023 Kia Carnival Wants to Be Taken Seriously, Do You Dig the Fresh Look?

All it took were a few updates to make the 2023 Kia Carnival prettier. And we’re not talking about the ones officially applied by the South Korean company for the new model year because, in this case, the minivan has had its pixels rearranged.
Stepping into the digital realm with help from Kelsonik on Instagram, the 2023 Kia Carnival has been imagined with sportier looks. Mind you, it’s not a virtual tuning job per se, even if some of the modifications do fall into this category, but rather something that could become an entirely new trim level, with the obvious emphasis on ‘could.’
One of the biggest changes represents the chrome delete package. Thus, the shiny accents at the front and sides were blacked out by the rendering artist, and for a deeper effect, the headlights have a darker tone, and so do the fog lamps. Filling the wheel arches are the much bigger alloys, and the people carrier now rides closer to the ground courtesy of the revised suspension.
This is where the virtual changes end, and in the real world, the 2023 Carnival only gets a few minor updates. For instance, the SX grade features digital instrument dials, and blind spot monitoring, with the rear seat entertainment system becoming optional. The SX Prestige has seating for eight, with the second-row lounge seats making their way to the options list.
For the 2023 Carnival, Kia is asking a minimum of $32,600 for the entry-level variant. The mid-range EX is a $38,100 affair, and the top-of-the-line specification, the SX Prestige, can be had from $45,700, before destination. All versions pack the 3.5-liter V6, with no forced induction, which develops 290 hp and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque, delivering the thrust to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The average fuel consumption is rated at 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km).
