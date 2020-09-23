2021 Kia Sorento Lands in the U.S. as Hybrid or PHEV, Is More Off-Road Capable

Once considered dull and way too affordable to be trusted, Kia has managed to (slowly, but steadily) change popular opinion with a host of successful and stylish models. The new decade sees the Asian carmaker as one of the freshest offerings on the table – be it in classic or the hugely-beloved crossover / SUV segments.
And it is all thanks to recent introductions such as the K5 sedan, or the fact that certain regions love the compact Seltos or the massive Telluride (brother to the equally successful Hyundai Palisade). We are talking about the U.S. market, of course, and Kia is looking to solidify its presence in the highly disputed SUV area with the fourth generation of the Sorento.
Arriving as a 2021 model year, the all-new Sorento has a known design – after all, it’s been in production in European guise for a few weeks already. As such, we can focus on the U.S.-market specifics without further delay, with the automaker already announcing late-year availability (but without pricing details just yet). The company is manufacturing the new generation in West Point, Georgia, together with the K5 and Telluride.
For America, Kia is offering the 2021 Sorento in five different grades: LX, S, EX, SX, and SX-Prestige. The automaker will make the new SUV available with both front- and all-wheel drive, along with three initial powertrains – the plug-in hybrid option is being postponed for the 2022 model year.
In its base configuration, customers can choose the 2021 Sorento with a 2.5-liter GDI 4-cylinder making 191 hp and 182 lb. ft. (247 Nm), mated to an 8-speed auto transmission and FWD or AWD. More interesting, though, are the other two engine choices.
One is a new 2.5-Turbo option with 281 horsepower and 311 lb. ft. that arrives with “a segment-exclusive 8-speed wet-clutch DCT,” while the other is an equally new Turbo-Hybrid delivering 227-horsepower and an estimated fuel economy of 37 mpg (combined). The upcoming PHEV option will up the ante to 261 hp while also offering up to 30 miles (48 km) of fully electric driving.
Also new is the arrival of an X-Line trim dedicated to enhancing off-road capabilities. It can be had in the SX-Prestige AWD guise and brings to the table a one-inch (25.4 mm) lift to a more capable 8.3-inch (211 mm) ride height, a center locking differential and downhill descent control, as well as unique design elements.
Arriving as a 2021 model year, the all-new Sorento has a known design – after all, it’s been in production in European guise for a few weeks already. As such, we can focus on the U.S.-market specifics without further delay, with the automaker already announcing late-year availability (but without pricing details just yet). The company is manufacturing the new generation in West Point, Georgia, together with the K5 and Telluride.
For America, Kia is offering the 2021 Sorento in five different grades: LX, S, EX, SX, and SX-Prestige. The automaker will make the new SUV available with both front- and all-wheel drive, along with three initial powertrains – the plug-in hybrid option is being postponed for the 2022 model year.
In its base configuration, customers can choose the 2021 Sorento with a 2.5-liter GDI 4-cylinder making 191 hp and 182 lb. ft. (247 Nm), mated to an 8-speed auto transmission and FWD or AWD. More interesting, though, are the other two engine choices.
One is a new 2.5-Turbo option with 281 horsepower and 311 lb. ft. that arrives with “a segment-exclusive 8-speed wet-clutch DCT,” while the other is an equally new Turbo-Hybrid delivering 227-horsepower and an estimated fuel economy of 37 mpg (combined). The upcoming PHEV option will up the ante to 261 hp while also offering up to 30 miles (48 km) of fully electric driving.
Also new is the arrival of an X-Line trim dedicated to enhancing off-road capabilities. It can be had in the SX-Prestige AWD guise and brings to the table a one-inch (25.4 mm) lift to a more capable 8.3-inch (211 mm) ride height, a center locking differential and downhill descent control, as well as unique design elements.