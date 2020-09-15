Lumma CLR LD Previews Street-Tough Credentials for the British Off-Road Expert

British automakers are not exactly keen on breaking up with tradition, but Land Rover did trespass into uncharted territory with their first all-new Defender L663 series. Say what you will about breaking up the lineage that could be traced all the way back to the original Land Rover that was created in 1948, but it is sometimes good to kill the old gods to make room for the new ones, as the saying goes. Especially if you’re going for an additional tuning kit...
Land Rover Defender aficionados usually do not rely on major enhancements for their all-terrain machines, perhaps save for enhancing its rock-crawling credentials. But we have a feeling the Lumma Design CLR LD project is not exactly directed towards standard fans of the machine.
Instead, it could easily touch the souls of European clients that share the American line of thinking that gave us custom projects like the electric Twisted Automotive NAS-E 4x4, or the V8-touting Arkonik Teton D110. And this is not our own opinion, it’s Lumma Design’s own saying, because they are touting this preview of their latest project as “a muscle-bound off-road athlete.”
According to the Brits these are complementary features, and we’re not going to pass judgement until the company releases the complete technical and design specifications. Until that happens, we can only share the details announced so far.
Among them, it’s interesting to note southern German tuning specialist is again gunning for the extreme makeover credentials, leaving subtlety for another day. What we have here is a wide body kit, complete with matching alloys (as in as big as possible, from 19- to 23 inches), lots of accessories, and even some stylish interior modifications.
The aerodynamic body kit components widen the front and rear track by 40 mm (1.57 inches) and include a front spoiler attachment, side skirts, wheel arch extensions, rear apron, new grille, and hood attachment – all made out of high-quality carbon fiber or polyurethane plastic (PUR-RIM).
Lumma will start delivery of the CLR LD enhancements in spring next year and promises a wide range of interior options – but most of all a series of possible technical modifications. For now, they are only sharing with us the fact that performance upgrades and sporty sounding exhaust options are already in the testing phase.
By the way, the German aftermarket specialist is giving additional hopes to performance Defender fans by stating the kit is also compatible with the upcoming 5.0 model...
