E-Lander Land Rover Defender Teased Sporting 600 hp Tesla-swapped EV Motor

With the 1980s / 1990s Land Rover Defender’s fabled reputation for indestructibility still intact, we can imagine there are quite a few classic units available out there. Thus, no wonder there are many aftermarket specialists looking to cater to such a huge group of enthusiasts – especially since some of them will be looking to keep their prized Defender even while taking part in a much greener future.
In the wake of rising claims that cities or entire countries are looking to ban all things ICE-related, classic car aficionados might have to resort to an electric powertrain conversion to keep their garage intact.
We have seen an increased amount of electric Defender conversions, such as the NAS-E 4x4 from Twisted Automotive or E.C.D. Automotive Design’s own custom electric conversion of the Land Rover Defender. Now the American specialist formerly known as East Coast Defender is back with a completely new project centered around the iconic 4x4 and the use of a Tesla-sourced powertrain.
While E.C.D. Automotive Design’s usual projects are highly customizable and personalized according to the client’s most intimate desires, the new model that was recently teased (and scheduled for production later this year during the October- December period) is stemming from a broader partnership with British electric conversion specialist Electric Classic Cars (ECC).
Therefore, E.C.D. and ECC have joined forces to deliver later this year the first series-produced electric Defender packing a Tesla drivetrain. They are not beating around the bush in terms of performance, because the stock conversion option includes no less than 450 hp of Tesla power – enough for a 60-mph sprint in five seconds.
And the clients also have the choice to select the high-powered setting bringing a total of 600 hp under the good ol’ hood. That would bring a drag strip racing time of around three seconds for the 0-60 mph acceleration. No worries that such figures will subtract from the known rock crawling abilities, though fans of the Defender will find some features missing, nonetheless.
That would be the ubiquitous clutch pedal, gear stick and the low-range selector – Tesla's electric power is all about ease of use, with the conversion featuring a direct drive reinvention that eschews the need for complicated control features.
The E-Lander (we saw the name teased on the hood of the presentation prototype featured in the video embedded below) will include lots of other modern technologies besides the Tesla drivetrain – from downhill assist and traction control to ABS with regenerative braking or even an electric parking brake.
