This 1990 Defender Jumped Forward in Time to Become Arkonik's Teton D110

We have no idea if this custom project from Arkonik means the company has decided to launch a Tet-like offensive on the vintage Land Rover Defender as possibly implied by the new “Teton” nameplate. But we are certain the D110 moniker does not stand for diesel power because the custom project has a gasoline 3.5-liter V8 under the bespoke hood.
The aftermarket sector is busting at the seams with unofficial projects based upon or at least inspired by the original Land Rover Defender series. And custom projects built around it are a lucrative niche as well, with the latest example coming from Arkonik in the form of their Teton D110 build.
First off, the company itself explains why it specifically chose the odd name – it has been inspired by the model’s intended use in the superb wilderness of the Teton Mountain range in Wyoming. With that out of the way, the specialist focused on a back-to-back restoration project that started from scratch – as in a full, frame-off rework that included even a new bulkhead.
The engine and transmission were also completely reconditioned and rebuilt while some of the Defender’s major parts – suspension, windows, electrics and wirings, brakes - were all replaced with new components. And, with that out of the way, it was time for upgrades.
Arkonik’s Teton now features a Raptor Ice White exterior shade, a Raptor Black roof, 18-inch Kahn Defend alloys, BFG AT tires, Truck-Lite Twin-Cat LED headlights, a Safety Devices roll cage, KBX Hi-Force wing-top air intakes and, above all, a Terrafirma suspension system with a 2-inch lift kit.
And these were just some – not all – of the exterior features. Wait until you hear about the interior mods. These include a lavish transformation for comfortable exploration in a group of nine thanks to all seating (even the lock & fold ones at the rear) being covered in fancy diamond-stitched black leather.
The front ones are also heated, and the driver gets to maneuver its new $195,000 (if he or she chooses the exact same configuration) toy using an elegant 15-inch wood-trimmed Evander steering wheel.
Other cabin goodies include lots of leather and alloy detailing, while the modern infotainment duties are taken care of with help from a Pioneer premium sound system with a wide touchscreen, reverse camera connection and Apple CarPlay input.
