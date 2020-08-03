DAMD Caresses Defender Soul With new Suzuki Jimny “little D." Kit

A lot of people were devastated back in the day when Land Rover’s Defender was retired to make way for a reinvented, modern successor. Even now, after we have seen the new one and heard about its capabilities, some may never be persuaded into buying one. Others will dread the fact that Suzuki might have to retire the equally legendary Jimny from the streets of Europe. A few might even belong to both categories, but they need to know there is a solution.
We are among those disappointed about the Jimny having to convert to some commercial vehicle in order to dodge European emissions regulations. On the other hand, the little off-roader has never been too eager to join the SUV ranks so this might be an acceptable solution to some. For others this might not be enough – unless the DAMD transformation kit somehow enables the Japanese model to register as a vintage Land Rover Defender.
Such chances are slim, but anyone can give it a go, after all. The company has decided to expand its offer for the Jimny to become a clone of the original British earth-roamer, just like it did with the “little B.” that previously turned into a Ford Bronco from back in the ‘60s. It has been relabeled as the “little D.” for appropriate naming succession and also comes with lots of goodies.
The kit has everything it needs to make the imitation possible: front grille, front and rear bumper, fender panel, hood cover, mud flaps, a license plate transfer kit (for both the little D. and genuine bumpers), as well as some decals. The calligraphy is equally appropriate, as is the oval emblem – though this time around they spell little D.
Future owners can also specify the kit in combination with two sets of 16-inch wheels – a Cross Country little D. edition from Dean or the APIO Wildboar SR. For even more personalization options each part listed above can also be ordered individually. The tuner has mostly focused on the exterior, so the only cabin option is the little D. seat cover with an equally historic-inspired checkered-style graphic.
The company has not touched the powertrain – so the Jimny still uses the problematic-for-WLTP factory-spec 1.5-liter engine. It is good for just 100 horsepower and 96 lb. ft. (130 Nm) of torque, and the power is routed through a five-speed manual or four-speed auto towards the Allgrip Pro all-wheel-drive system. This is a part-time system that also includes access to a transfer case with low-range gearing.
