DAMD Caresses Defender Soul With new Suzuki Jimny “little D." Kit

A lot of people were devastated back in the day when Land Rover’s Defender was retired to make way for a reinvented, modern successor. Even now, after we have seen the new one and heard about its capabilities, some may never be persuaded into buying one. Others will dread the fact that Suzuki might have to retire the equally legendary Jimny from the streets of Europe. A few might even belong to both categories, but they need to know there is a solution.

19 photos