Kia Starts the Carnival, Introduces All-New Fourth Generation Sedona "GUV"

Anything related to the automotive industry must include the words crossover, SUV or truck these days. Whatever ideas, even those remotely connected go. Even if you are presenting a self-sufficient minivan you should really take into consideration a proper link to the hottest subject on the planet – the utility vehicle category. Therefore, Kia’s all-new Carnival / Sedona is now the company's first-ever (and possibly only) member of the new “Grand Utility Vehicle” class.
For something that really does not accrue just as many sales as before, Kia has done a fine job presenting the new incarnation of the Carnival / Sedona series. They opted for a staged, monthly, reveal strategy. Back in June they showed us the first images and details with the exterior, followed by a nimble presentation of the interior last month.
Now it is time to get the full scoop on the KDM-specific Carnival set to go on sale in South Korea during the third quarter – and with global markets soon to follow. According to Kia, while the new model has the styling of a modern shuttle cruiser that would appeal to many rental companies or hotels it has also been designed to attract the attention of progressive young families.
Its SUV-inspired styling (eyebrows raised on our behalf, but then again, the Renault Espace played the same trick on us before) is just the appetizer for the real treat found inside. The Carnival / Sedona can be specified with three or even four rows of seating and it was created based on a new, “Spatial Talents” concept.
Depending on the market, the Carnival / Sedona can be had in seven, eight or 11-person configurations now offering more space thanks to a 30 mm (1.18 in.) upgrade of the wheelbase (3,090 mm – 121.65 in.) and a 10 mm (0.39 in.) width increase to 1,995 mm (78.54 in.). Length is also taunting those having trouble with small parking spaces – at 5,155 mm / 203 in. (+40 mm / 1.57 in.) you need a very long driveway in front of the house.
The automaker is using a new mid-size platform and has worked hard to refresh the travel experience. For example, the engineers have opted for a new, fully independent suspension assembly which seamlessly enhances comfort alongside the range of measures to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels.
The interior is dominated by the new, seamless integration of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment system touchscreen into a single assembly. Kia is also offering a comprehensive list of active safety and ADAS technologies, including the “Level 2 SAE” semi-autonomous Highway Driving Assist (HDA) system.
Under the hood of the new Carnival / Sedona clients can expect a range of three engines. First off is a gasoline 3.5-liter MPi V6 good for 272 ps and 332 Nm (245 lb. ft.) of torque, followed by a more powerful 3.5-liter GDi V6 version that ups the ante to 294 ps and 355 Nm (262 lb. ft.) of twist.
There is also a diesel option, a 2.2-liter from the Smartstream series that delivers 202 ps and 440 Nm (325 lb. ft.) of torque, with all three of them connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
