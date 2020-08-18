Kia Starts the Carnival, Introduces All-New Fourth Generation Sedona "GUV"

Anything related to the automotive industry must include the words crossover, SUV or truck these days. Whatever ideas, even those remotely connected go. Even if you are presenting a self-sufficient minivan you should really take into consideration a proper link to the hottest subject on the planet – the utility vehicle category. Therefore, Kia’s all-new Carnival / Sedona is now the company's first-ever (and possibly only) member of the new “Grand Utility Vehicle” class.

19 photos