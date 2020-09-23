This 1968 Porsche 911 Is the Old Story of an European in America

It’s Porsche Month here at autoevolution, and one of the best ways to celebrate it is to highlight the story of classic models that are still around these days.
This is the case with this 1968 Porsche 911L, an all original model that comes in great condition even after all these years.
The 911L was officially launched in 1967 to join the base 911T and the more powerful 911S, as well as the limited-series 911R whose production came down to only 20 cars, specifically aimed at the racing world.
The 911L, however, was equipped with a 2.0-liter engine developing 130 horsepower, up from 110 horsepower on the T-branded model but obviously much less than the 210 hp output available on the racing sibling.
However, it was for many the well-balanced choice that brought improved performance at a good price, so it’s no surprise that Porsche fans love it so much.
And here’s a model that was produced in European spec, but shipped over the Atlantic to someone in South Florida, who apparently took proper care of it without any major change to the body or under the hood.
The 911L is an all-original survivor, and it still sports the original paint and sheet metal. Nothing has been touched, the owner guarantees, and it comes without any patch work or repairs to the undercarriage.
Painted in dark green and coming with a black interior, this 911L has nearly 48,000 miles (77,250 km) on the clock, and the engine still runs and drives very well. The manual transmission still shifts properly, so it’s ready to become your daily driver if that’s what you want.
The car is currently being auctioned off on eBay, but just as expected, it doesn’t really come cheap. The highest bid at the time of writing is $40,200, and it’s likely to increase in the remaining hours of the auction.
