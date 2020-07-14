2021 Hyundai Palisade Goes Back to School, Learns Calligraphy

Hyundai first presented the all-new Palisade at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, and it has been displaying its three-row seating space for up to eight people for just one model year. Now the producer is looking to add even more options with the introduction of the upscale Calligraphy trim.
The automaker is looking to ride the wave of appreciation for the group’s latest mid-size sport utility vehicles – both the Kia Telluride and Hyundai’s own Palisade have been attracting attention and almost half of the customers are new to the brand in the latter case.
With both models appealing to more affluent buyers, there is no surprise Hyundai is introducing a completely new range-topping trim for the 2021 model year. Hyundai’s 2021 Palisade Calligraphy – alongside the rest of the range – will arrive at U.S. dealerships this very month, the former adding a wide array of premium features.
The Calligraphy grade builds on the Palisade Limited, adding certain mechanical upgrades as well: HTRAC AWD with AWD Lock, a Snow Mode and the Downhill Brake Control technology. Of course, most of the allure from the Calligraphy option comes via the exterior and interior modifications.
Newly added features include the unique 20-inch alloys, a different front grille, premium accents (including for the rear light signature), puddle lamps, a perforated leather-covered steering wheel, the headliner covered in microfiber-suede and quilted-leather door panels.
There are also changes in store for the rest of the Palisade family, though most of them have to do with a reorganization of equipment features. For example, the SE trim and above receives a HD radio and wireless smartphone compatibility (for both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto) even if the cars do not come equipped with a navigation system.
Meanwhile, the Premium package and above include features and technologies (among them the 10.25-inch navigation system or the Highway Drive Assist) previously bundled with the Drive Guidance package. Across the entire range 2021MY updates include the addition of standard LED headlights, with LED interior lights coming to the SEL trim and above.
With both models appealing to more affluent buyers, there is no surprise Hyundai is introducing a completely new range-topping trim for the 2021 model year. Hyundai’s 2021 Palisade Calligraphy – alongside the rest of the range – will arrive at U.S. dealerships this very month, the former adding a wide array of premium features.
The Calligraphy grade builds on the Palisade Limited, adding certain mechanical upgrades as well: HTRAC AWD with AWD Lock, a Snow Mode and the Downhill Brake Control technology. Of course, most of the allure from the Calligraphy option comes via the exterior and interior modifications.
Newly added features include the unique 20-inch alloys, a different front grille, premium accents (including for the rear light signature), puddle lamps, a perforated leather-covered steering wheel, the headliner covered in microfiber-suede and quilted-leather door panels.
There are also changes in store for the rest of the Palisade family, though most of them have to do with a reorganization of equipment features. For example, the SE trim and above receives a HD radio and wireless smartphone compatibility (for both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto) even if the cars do not come equipped with a navigation system.
Meanwhile, the Premium package and above include features and technologies (among them the 10.25-inch navigation system or the Highway Drive Assist) previously bundled with the Drive Guidance package. Across the entire range 2021MY updates include the addition of standard LED headlights, with LED interior lights coming to the SEL trim and above.