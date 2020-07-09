Kia Introduces Ceed With MHEV and iMT, Sorento Hybrid Production Kicks Off

South Korea’s Kia is watching closely the developments in various regions and has been intensely focusing on the Old Continent in recent years. So, there should be no surprise that Kia’s new generation Sorento Hybrid is being built first in EU-spec configuration. Additionally, the carmaker is announcing the availability of the new EcoDynamics+ mild hybrid 48V powertrain and iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) across the Ceed range.
The new generation Sorento Hybrid is being manufactured at home in South Korea at the Hwasung factory. This is the first electrified version of the company's global flagship crossover. The production facility is the hub for all powertrain versions of the fourth-generation SUV – Sorento can be had in classic diesel and gasoline configurations as well.
U.S. fans of the midsize SUV should wait just a little longer, because Kia has also announced the impending start of production of the Sorento Hybrid at its West Point, Georgia, production facility. The model has made a name for itself during its lifetime, after the original was presented almost two decades ago. Meanwhile, Kia has manufactured and sold almost three million units since 2002.
First deliveries for the European-spec Sorento Hybrid are scheduled during the third quarter of the year, the SUV will become available on a global level by the end of 2020 and during that period the company will also start taking orders for the Sorento Plug-in Hybrid, available in certain markets. The latter will also be manufactured at the Hwasung facility before the year’s end.
Additionally, Kia has also announced the European introduction of the EcoDynamics+ mild hybrid 48V (MHEV) diesel powertrain across the entire Ceed family. The electrified technology is available for the Ceed hatchback, Ceed Sportswagon, ProCeed Shooting Brake and the XCeed crossover. The new EcoDynamics+ is available with 115 or 136 PS.
The new powerplant is being manufactured alongside the Ceed range at the company’s Zilina, Slovakia factory. Kia is also offering on the Ceed family – in conjunction with the new mild-hybrid option – the new intelligent manual transmission (iMT). The technology includes an electronically operated clutch and coordinates with the MHEV system for enhanced coasting features – the engine can be shut down from up to 125 kph (78 mph) in Eco mode.
