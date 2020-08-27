2021 Kia Stinger to Arrive in North America Packing Smartstream T-GDi and 304 hp

Quick on the heels of revealing the first images and details about the upgrades bestowed upon its “gran turismo fastback sports sedan,” Kia has now officially announced the complete specifics for its 2021 model year Stinger. Interestingly enough, Europe is left without the model’s key novelty – the addition of a new 2.5-liter T-GDi powertrain from the Smartstream family.
Kia’s first major update for the performance fastback sedan is not exactly groundbreaking on a visual level, especially when considering the limited exterior changes. On the other hand, the company did include a raft of recent technologies, enhanced overall safety, and changed some crucial elements in the cockpit.
It also revealed the impending introduction (third quarter of the year for Korea, before the start of 2021 for the rest of the world) of a new engine that will remain exclusive to its home market, the U.S. and Mexico.
The revised range of powertrains now includes a four-pot 2.5-liter Smartstream T-GDI (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) option that boasts exactly 304 ps at 5,800 rpm and 422 Nm (311 lb. ft.) of twist between 1,650 and 4,000 rpm. It is tucked neatly as the intermediate choice, with the base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder “Theta” staying unchanged at 255 ps.
The most powerful option does incur a minor upgrade, on the other hand: a new Electronic Variable Exhaust Valve system adds an extra 3 ps for a total of 373 ps at 6,000 rpm but most of all enables a modular voice change between the Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes.
Kia has also updated the cockpit’s technologies by giving the 2021 Stinger access to the company’s latest 10.25-inch central infotainment system (the base 7-inch option has also disappeared in favor of a narrow-bezel 8-inch solution), a larger 4.2-inch TFT screen in between the instrument cluster dials or the entirely-digital 7-inch Supervision system.
Novelties also arrive in the ADAS department, with the company introducing a raft of upgrades to the existing features and also adding new ones such as the Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) as well as a couple of semi-autonomous aids (Lane Following Assist and Highway Driving Assist).
