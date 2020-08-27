2021 Kia Stinger to Arrive in North America Packing Smartstream T-GDi and 304 hp

Quick on the heels of revealing the first images and details about the upgrades bestowed upon its “gran turismo fastback sports sedan,” Kia has now officially announced the complete specifics for its 2021 model year Stinger. Interestingly enough, Europe is left without the model’s key novelty – the addition of a new 2.5-liter T-GDi powertrain from the Smartstream family.

6 photos