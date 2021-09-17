2022 Kia Sorento PHEV U.S. Pricing Announced, Does Not Break the Bank

After introducing it in North America last month, Kia has now put a price tag on the 2022 Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). The electrified variant of the mid-size crossover is on its way to dealers, in two trim levels.
The base model is named the Sorento SX. It has a starting price of $44,990, excluding the $1,175 destination and handling charge. The Sorento SX-P (SX-Prestige) can be ordered from $47,890. Both are eligible for a $6,587 Federal Tax Credit and other state incentives, including the single rider carpool lane access in California.
Setting it apart from the rest of the 2022 Sorento family, which kicks off at $29,490 for the LX FWD and $31,290 for the AWD model, are the dedicated badging on the tailgate and charging port placed on the right rear quarter panel.
Boasting 143.8 cu-ft (4,072 liters) of passenger space, the cabin of the 2022 Sorento PHEV has room for seven occupants, on the three rows of seats. Depending on the specification, you could get either synthetic or perforated leather, 10.25-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8 USB charging ports, and wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones.
Assisting drivers on the go are the highway assist, navigation-based smart cruise control-curve, and 360-degree surround view monitor. The UVO link connected services and Bose premium sound system, with 12 speakers, are also present.
Powering the 2022 Sorento PHEV lineup is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and a 90 hp (91 ps / 67 kW) electric motor that is fed by the 13.8 kWh battery. The electrified crossover has a combined output of 261 hp (265 ps / 195 kW), directed to the all-wheel drive system through the six-speed automatic transmission.
On a full battery, the Sorento PHEV can travel for 32 miles (52 km) in complete silence, and the EPA-estimated total driving range is 460 miles (740 km). On average, it returns 79 MPGe.
