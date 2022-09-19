James May's Crash Video Reaches the Internet, It Is Painful to Watch

More on this:

1 James May Talks About His 75 MPH Crash That Left Him Hospitalized, Jokes About Insurance

2 The Grand Tour Teases Its Upcoming Episode, a Scandi Flick, It Looks Fun

3 James May Hospitalized After Driving Into Wall at 75 MPH

4 James May Is Our Man in Italy, Official Trailer Reveals He Had a Blast

5 James May Got To Finally See Hammond's Smallest Cog