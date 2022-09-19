2023 Cadillac XT6 Gains 120th Anniversary Edition, It’s Not Available in the U.S.

Founded 120 years ago from the ashes of the Henry Ford Company, the Cadillac Motor Car Division sells more vehicles in the People’s Republic of China than in the United States of America. The crown jewel of General Motors couldn’t pass this opportunity to roll out 120th anniversary models in the authoritarian country that silently backs the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, which brings us to the XT6 SUV.
Similar to the CT6 120th Anniversary Edition that SAIC-GM presented in June 2022, the XT6 120th Anniversary Edition is exclusive to the Chinese market. Produced in Jinqiao by the joint venture consisting of General Motors and Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation, this model is exclusively offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain based around a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine connected to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
In combination with the 48-volt electric motor and battery pack of the mild-hybrid system, the American brand quotes 250 horsepower and 295 pound-foot (400 Nm) of torque. Not bad, especially when compared to the U.S. model’s 237 ponies and 258 pound-foot (350 Nm). On the other hand, North American customers are treated to a 3.6-liter V6 of the naturally-aspirated variety with 310 horsepower on deck. Torque still favors the mild-hybrid setup, though, with the V6 engine belting out 271 pound-foot (367 Nm).
No fewer than six variants of the 120th Anniversary Edition are currently available, spread between two based on the Sport grade, two on the Luxury, one on the Premium Luxury, and the final one on the Platinum trim level. From a visual standpoint, you can tell the 120th Anniversary Edition apart from standard models by means of a special emblem affixed to both D pillars. Inspired by the Flying Goddess of old, this emblem isn’t exactly going to turn heads while sitting in traffic or while driving in the well-to-do part of the city. Equipped with either six- or seven-occupant seating, the 120th Anniversary Edition flaunts a rather clever facial recognition system.
Located in the driver-side B pillar, this facial recognition system incorporates a high-resolution camera, a proximity sensor, and a small display. Considering its complexity over the keyless entry keypad we all know and love, it’s hard to make a business case for this feature. Highlights further include Bose Performance audio, a digital rearview mirror, active noise canceling, and PM2.5 filtering for the automatic climate control.
