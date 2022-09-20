2023 Ford Bronco Order Guide Published, Black MOD Top Curiously Missing From It

The Bronco has entered the 2023 model year with a few significant changes over 2022. First and foremost, the black modular hard top that we’ve been promised is nowhere to be seen. The white top, however, is standard only on the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition.
The first page of the 2023 Ford Bronco order guide attached below as a .pdf also reveals that dual tops – consisting of the white modular hard top and black soft top – are optional on only the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition. Ford lists both special editions as “late availability.”
In terms of exterior paint colors, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Desert Sand are out in favor of Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat and Robin’s Egg Blue. Another item that seems to be missing from the order guide is Yellowstone Metallic, previewed last month on the Heritage Edition.
New dealer-installed options number only one, namely “Storage – Roof Bag, 2-Door Modular Roof Porthole Panel.” The Dearborn-based automaker notes that both product changes and features availability are subject to change. Given what a mess the Bronco’s rollout has been since July 2020, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Ford still fiddles around.
Page 49 reveals that the Bronco Raptor is no longer available in Eruption Green Metallic. Page 50 highlights that Robin’s Egg Blue is exclusive to the Heritage Limited Edition, whereas the Heritage Limited can be specified in Shadow Black, Azure Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cactus Gray, or Race Race. On the same page, we’re informed that the dual tops in either MIC or MOD flavors require the 4-door body style regardless of trim level.
As ever, engine options kick off with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot connected to either a crawler-gear manual or the 10R60 automatic. Upgrading to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost requires the torque-converter automatic, and the Raptor-exclusive 3.0-liter EcoBoost also comes with the 10R60 mentioned earlier. With 418 horsepower and 440 pound-foot (597 Nm) on tap, the Raptor is the most powerful road-legal Bronco ever.
