Cyber Orange Discontinued From 2023 Ford Bronco Exterior Color Palette

The Ford Motor Company is replacing Cyber Orange with Yellowstone for the 2023 model year. Based on the Prairie Yellow from 1971, the retro-inspired paint option was revealed a while ago with the Heritage Edition.
During Ford’s live conference with dealer stakeholders, the Dearborn-based automaker also confirmed that unscheduled orders will be converted to Shadow Black for the upcoming model year. Dealers were told to consult with customers to select a different color if desired. Knowing how many questionable dealers are licensed to sell Broncos in this day and age, it would be recommended for the customer to get in touch with the dealer.
According to screenshots posted on the Bronco6G forum, the number of speakers in the Bronco Base has gone up from six to seven. Rather than a center-dash speaker, the seventh audio speaker comes in the guise of a subwoofer. 2023 changes also include HOSS 3.0 suspension on the Wildtrak, which slots just under the Bronco Raptor-exclusive HOSS 4.0.
Previously a $2,515 optional package, the Wildtrak’s High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension 3.0 comes with 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers from Fox, severe-duty tie-rod ends and steering rack, from Ford Performance, front steel bash plates, and a powder-coated front steel bumper. Oh, and by the way, Azure Gray has been added to the exterior color palette.
It should be highlighted that all 2022 orders for the Wildtrak will be given the HOSS 3.0 upgrade. Customers with unconverted reservations will receive an email from the Ford Motor Company on September 28th, in which they’re informed on how to convert said reservation to an order. Those who fail to convert by November 21st will have their reservations canceled.
Converted reservations, together with carry-over orders, are subject to the Customer Order Verification Program. According to the dealer playbook, COVP requires the dealer to submit additional paperwork and a copy of the customer’s driver’s license to the peeps in Dearborn for verification.
