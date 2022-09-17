Jay Leno's Earthroamer Review Combines His Classic Style With Top Gear Vibes

We all know how much of a petrolhead Jay Leno is and that he enjoys all types of vehicles, so every time we see him review one, we know it's going to be good.
Well, this time, he chose to show us around what he called the ultimate $800,000 RV. It is called the Earthroamer LTI and is based on a Ford F550 chassis, equipped with a 6.7L turbo-diesel able to provide more than enough grunt for this behemoth overlander.
But you cannot use diesel for all your camping needs. For that, you need electricity, and the 11kWh battery pack, combined with a rooftop full of solar panels will take care of everything. Joined by comedian Tig Notaro, Leno moves on to the inside of the vehicle, remarking how spacious it is, although I suspect not everybody would see it that way.
They also make sure to crack a few jokes before moving on to driving the Earthroamer, in a manner very reminiscent of a different TV show. Although this is just a preview, we get to see the pair give us a taste of what’s to come in the full episode on September 21.
The driving review of the military-looking RV turns out to be balanced by Jay Leno interviewing Tig and getting some humorous answers. Now, I don’t know about you, but the exchange between the two stars brought back some memories for me. Specifically, it made me remember Jeremy Clarkson talking to the celebrity guests in the old Top Gear episodes.
But I did say there is also a driving review. Well, they decide to put the Earthroamer through an off-road test to see what it’s capable of, and this is where the nostalgia hits even harder. Jay Leno tries and fails to complete some mundane tasks in the living quarters as Tig Notaro does her best to provide a bumpy ride, bringing back funny memories of the Top Gear trio sabotaging each other during their adventures.
