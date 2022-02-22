2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Now Available With Optional HOSS 3.0 Package

Once slotted right below the First Edition, the Wildtrak is now the third most expensive Bronco after the Everglades and range-topping Raptor. For the 2022 model year, Ford has updated this variant with a beefed-up suspension system bundled with other goodies in the HOSS 3.0 package.
Priced at $2,515 at press time according to the U.S. configurator, the HOSS 3.0 package kicks off with 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers from Fox, revised spring rates, a Ford Performance severe-duty steering rack, and Ford Performance tie-rod ends. Customers are further offered a powder-coated front steel bumper and front steel bash plates. Not bad for $2,515, right?
The High-performance Off-road Stability Suspension 3.0 system obviously slots between version 2.0 (featured in the Badlands, Wildtrak, Everglades, and Sasquatch-equipped Broncos) and version 4.0 (exclusive to the Raptor). Designed specifically for dune bashing, HOSS 3.0 is available only to unscheduled order holders, according to the Ford Motor Company.
If you’re in the market for a brand-new Bronco Wildtrak, prepare to pony up $49,780 excluding destination charge for the two-door body style. The four-door option, which is rocking a black soft top with the hard top prep kit as standard, kicks off from a cool $51,225 at the moment of reporting.
The Wildtrak is exclusively offered with black high-gloss aluminum wheels with beadlocks. These bad boys are mounted with 35-inch rubber boots that measure 315/70 by 17 inches. As far as the interior is concerned, prospective customers have only two choices for the 2022 model year: Black Onyx with two-tone cloth seats or Black Onyx with two-tone leather and vinyl seats.
As opposed to the more expensive Everglades, which is only available with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, the Wildtrak brings the point home with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost. Connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission, this lump develops 315 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (549 Nm) of torque on regular gas or 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) on premium fuel.
