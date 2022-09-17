1967 Ford Mustang Sitting for 40 Years Is Unexpectedly Unique, Gets Saved

Classic cars that have been parked for decades are quite common nowadays. But while most of them are mundane vehicles that are not worth saving, some are actually rare and, in some cases, even unique. This S-code 1967 Ford Mustang convertible is one of them.
Discovered by classic car enthusiast and Jeep expert Dennis Collins, this Mustang has been sitting since 1982. He found it for sale on the Texas Hunting Forum and immediately drove to Keller, Texas to get it on a trailer. And even though it's been sitting for 40 years, the Mustang turned out to be in solid condition.
Still wearing much of its original Acapulco Blue paint, the pony is pretty much rust-free when it comes to the body panels and the frame. And even though the white soft top is missing, the interior is in good condition too, with an unexpectedly low amount of wear and tear. And look at that gorgeous, two-tone blue combo.
But what about the drivetrain? Is this Mustang an entry-level version or a V8-powered GT? Well, according to the VIN, it's an S-code car, which means it left the factory with a 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) FE V8 under the hood. In 1967, the four-barrel mill was rated at 320 horsepower and 427 pound-feet (579 Nm) of torque.
Unfortunately, the original engine is no longer under the hood. At some point, it was swapped out for a smaller, 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) small block V8. There's no info if it's a period correct 289, but the 1967 Mustang was indeed available with a two-barrel version. Known as a C-code, it was rated at 200 horsepower and 282 pound-feet (382 Nm) of torque.
Yes, it's a bit disappointing to find such a cool Mustang without its numbers-matching V8, but Collins got some good news from the Marti report he commissioned for the pony. It turns out that this Mustang is a one-of-one classic.
It's already rare thanks to its 390 engine and four-speed manual drivetrain combo, but it's one of only 51 examples finished in Acapulco Blue. The two-tone blue interior narrows it down to 18 cars, while the GT Equipment Group makes it a one-of-nine pony. Finally, it's the only car in this configuration that also came with an AM/8-track stereo radio. Yup, sometimes it's mundane features like this that make a classic car incredibly rare or even unique.
All told, this Mustang is definitely worth restoring with a replacement 390 V8. They're not as valuable as the Cobra Jet or Shelby models from the era, but they can still fetch more than $60,000 in Concours-ready condition. Until we get to see it back up and running, check out the video below to watch it being hauled away from its resting place.
Still wearing much of its original Acapulco Blue paint, the pony is pretty much rust-free when it comes to the body panels and the frame. And even though the white soft top is missing, the interior is in good condition too, with an unexpectedly low amount of wear and tear. And look at that gorgeous, two-tone blue combo.
But what about the drivetrain? Is this Mustang an entry-level version or a V8-powered GT? Well, according to the VIN, it's an S-code car, which means it left the factory with a 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) FE V8 under the hood. In 1967, the four-barrel mill was rated at 320 horsepower and 427 pound-feet (579 Nm) of torque.
Unfortunately, the original engine is no longer under the hood. At some point, it was swapped out for a smaller, 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) small block V8. There's no info if it's a period correct 289, but the 1967 Mustang was indeed available with a two-barrel version. Known as a C-code, it was rated at 200 horsepower and 282 pound-feet (382 Nm) of torque.
Yes, it's a bit disappointing to find such a cool Mustang without its numbers-matching V8, but Collins got some good news from the Marti report he commissioned for the pony. It turns out that this Mustang is a one-of-one classic.
It's already rare thanks to its 390 engine and four-speed manual drivetrain combo, but it's one of only 51 examples finished in Acapulco Blue. The two-tone blue interior narrows it down to 18 cars, while the GT Equipment Group makes it a one-of-nine pony. Finally, it's the only car in this configuration that also came with an AM/8-track stereo radio. Yup, sometimes it's mundane features like this that make a classic car incredibly rare or even unique.
All told, this Mustang is definitely worth restoring with a replacement 390 V8. They're not as valuable as the Cobra Jet or Shelby models from the era, but they can still fetch more than $60,000 in Concours-ready condition. Until we get to see it back up and running, check out the video below to watch it being hauled away from its resting place.