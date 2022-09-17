Slammed Ford Bronco Sport Needs to Stay off the White Powder

Ever since production commenced at the Hermosillo plant, in Mexico, almost two years ago, we’ve seen the Ford Bronco Sport dressed in all sorts of attires. But this has got to be one of the most OTT proposals ever.
Fortunately, it’s not real, as it is the work of hugosilvadesigns on Instagram. The digital artist imagined the Ford Bronco Sport as an asphalt bender, as it rides so close to the ground that it’s not capable of driving over a tiny leaf.
Therefore, we think that such a project, albeit a real one, would need adjustable air suspension, otherwise, its mobility would be very limited. And contributing to that are the attachments added to the lower parts of the body, at the front, sides, and rear. The wheels are partially hidden behind the arches, and at the back, it has quad exhaust pipes, because those small gasoline engines are very powerful (not).
Even though it is an over-the-top virtual take on the Ford Bronco Sport, it is not brash in the purest form of the word. And we reckon that an owner somewhere is currently looking at these CGIs, thinking that this is exactly what their compact crossover from the Dearborn automaker, which shares its platform with the Focus, Escape, Maverick, and Lincoln Corsair, needs.
Meanwhile, those who want a Bronco Sport of their own will have to pay a minimum of $28,815 for the Base model, before destination, or lease it from $398 per month, for 36 months, with a $3,041 down payment. The Big Bend follows the entry-level variant, carrying an MSRP of $30,530, and for the Outer Banks, interested parties are looking at $34,450, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. The range-topper of the family is known as the Bronco Sport Badlands, and it is accompanied by an MSRP of $36,590.
