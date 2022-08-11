Ford (Finally) Drops a Vintage SUV Bomb With Pricey 2023 Bronco Heritage Editions

Dear Ford Bronco enthusiasts, another long wait is finally over. No, the Blue Oval engineers and corner-office decision makers have not found the root of all reliability issues. Instead, they greenlit the eagerly anticipated Heritage Editions for the 2023 Bronco model years.
That would be plural because Ford has decided everyone should be involved with celebrating the original 1966 Bronco – both regular 2023 Bronco and tamer 2023 Bronco Sport owners. That means the entire family – two and four-doors off-road-focused SUVs, plus the smaller crossover sibling, are entitled to a little bit of vintage atmosphere, courtesy of Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition models.
Another bit of good news: that dastardly elusive Oxford White-painted roof is finally here, along with a matching Oxford White radiator grille and exclusive wheels, plus Race Red Bronco lettering up front, and “Bronco script fender graphics.” Even better, fans will be allowed to select their favorite old-new color: Robin’s Egg Blue or Yellowstone Metallic, but only if they choose the Heritage Limited Edition models.
Now, the bad news: they are pricey, of course. Nothing is cheap currently anymore, so there is no surprise the most “affordable” 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition has a starting MSRP of $34,245. Meanwhile, the Bronco Heritage will kick off at $44,305 and the Heritage Limited versions are even costlier at $44,655 and $66,895, respectively.
Also, do not forget about the $1,595 destination fee or all the other extras (including the dealer rip-offs). As for the goodies on board, all Heritage Editions use the Big Bend series as a base, with the Bronco Sport getting the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine with 181 horsepower. Meanwhile, the two- and four-door regular Bronco buyers have the option of both engines: 2.3 EcoBoost with a seven-speed manual or 10-speed auto and the 2.7-liter V6 with 330 hp and SelectShift.
Another bit of good news: that dastardly elusive Oxford White-painted roof is finally here, along with a matching Oxford White radiator grille and exclusive wheels, plus Race Red Bronco lettering up front, and “Bronco script fender graphics.” Even better, fans will be allowed to select their favorite old-new color: Robin’s Egg Blue or Yellowstone Metallic, but only if they choose the Heritage Limited Edition models.
Now, the bad news: they are pricey, of course. Nothing is cheap currently anymore, so there is no surprise the most “affordable” 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition has a starting MSRP of $34,245. Meanwhile, the Bronco Heritage will kick off at $44,305 and the Heritage Limited versions are even costlier at $44,655 and $66,895, respectively.
Also, do not forget about the $1,595 destination fee or all the other extras (including the dealer rip-offs). As for the goodies on board, all Heritage Editions use the Big Bend series as a base, with the Bronco Sport getting the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine with 181 horsepower. Meanwhile, the two- and four-door regular Bronco buyers have the option of both engines: 2.3 EcoBoost with a seven-speed manual or 10-speed auto and the 2.7-liter V6 with 330 hp and SelectShift.