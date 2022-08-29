2023 Ford Bronco Leaked Features and Changes Include Black and White MOD Tops

Job #1 for the 2023 Ford Bronco is slated for late October, and a few novelties have been leaked on Bronco6G. For starters, the screenshots provided by “Garemlin” reveal the long-anticipated modular top.
The Oxford White-painted modular top is listed as standard for the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition. It will be joined by the Shadow Black-painted modular top, and both tops are listed with late availability.
Regarding the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition, they’re based on the Big Bend and Badlands trim levels. Robin’s Egg Blue is exclusive to the Badlands-based Heritage Limited Edition, which is also available in Yellowstone. The third addition to the exterior color palette is Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat. Unfortunately for prospective customers and reservation holders that haven’t taken delivery yet, two exterior hues have been axed.
Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Everglades-exclusive Desert Sand won’t be available for MY23, which is a bit of a bummer given that both look great on the Ranger-based utility vehicle. The leaked intel further confirms Oxford White-painted dual tops in addition to Shadow Black-painted dual tops.
Ford Motor Company hasn’t operated any package, performance, capability, technology, and safety changes, but something did change as far as the interior is concerned. More specifically, the hard top sound-deadening headliner is no longer included with the Carbonized Gray molded-in-color hard top. That, ladies and gents, pretty much sums it up nicely.
Given this leaked information, we can expect carryover EcoBoost mills and the same transmission choices. The list kicks off with the 2.3-liter turbo, a four-cylinder engine that cranks out 300 hp and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) on premium gas. This is the only powerplant compatible with a manual.
The 2.7- and 3.0-liter EcoBoosts are twin-turbo units paired with a ten-speed automatic, the 10R60 of the Explorer instead of the 10R80 used in the Ranger and F-150 pickup trucks. The former belts out 330 horsepower and 415 pound-foot (563 Nm) with premium-octane dinosaur juice. As for the Raptor-exclusive lump, make that 418 hp and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm).
