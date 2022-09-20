It Didn't Take Long: 2023 Ford Maverick Order Book to Close by the End of the Week

The hugely popular Ford Maverick will start production for the 2023 model year a little late, on November 14. Ford began accepting orders last week, and it is already considering closing the order books by the end of the week.
This is highly unusual but par for the course in the current conditions, where carmakers struggle to meet customers’ demand. The limited production run for the Maverick and the high customer interest mean that the order book was quite quick to fill up. According to Ford Authority, which cites sources familiar with the matter, Ford will stop accepting new orders for the Maverick sometime this week.
Although Ford has not provided a specific date, we know that the Maverick is experiencing very high demand. In fact, it’s higher than expected at a time when Ford still has many unfulfilled orders for the 2022 model year. It’s safe to assume that some 2022 orders would be converted to the 2023 model year. Considering all this, Ford will stop accepting new orders and focus on filling existing ones.
Ford is facing severe supply constraints, which forced it to not accept any new orders for the uber-popular Bronco. It is unclear why Ford chose to get some orders for the Maverick in these conditions, even as some packages and features are supply-constrained. Earlier this week, Ford released its third-quarter guidance and warned that around 45,000 vehicles are built without critical components. We suspect that some of them wear a Maverick badge.
The 2023 Ford Maverick is said to offer a few improvements over the 2022 model year, including the addition of the new Black Appearance package. At the same time, a new Tremor Off-Road Package adds a unique all-wheel drive system, featuring a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock feature. The turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine is now standard on all trims, although Maverick prices have increased across the board.
