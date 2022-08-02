You’ll Probably Never Guess What’s the Most Popular Car on TikTok

autoevolution
TikTok continues to be an Internet sensation, and while others are trying to copy everything it does (we’re looking at you, Instagram), the Chinese-owned platform is still attracting a record number of hits every day.
Needless to say, cars are among the hottest topics on this continuously-growing service, so when insurance comparison platform Confused.com decided to run an analysis in this regard, we were intrigued.

What the folks over at the company tried to do was figure out what are the cars and the brands that are the most popular on TikTok right now. And the results are surprising, to say the least.

Given TikTok’s audience, we wouldn’t blame you if you believed Lamborghini, Ferrari, or Tesla are the top cars on the service. But no, that’s not the case, as the leading spot goes to none other than… Ford Maverick.

That’s right, the Maverick has racked up no less than 10.9 billion views on TikTok, just ahead of the Ford Mustang with 10.7 billion views. Toyota Supra is third with 9.4 billion views.

When it comes to car companies, the results aren’t necessarily so surprising. BMW is number one with 49.2 billion views, followed by Mercedes with 27.1 billion views, and Audi and Honda, each with 20.4 billion views.

But again, there’s no sign of Lamborghini, Bugatti, or any other super-expensive and luxury car manufacturer, even though it’s TikTok we’re talking about here.

If you’re wondering how come the Maverick is such a popular car on TikTok, it’s all probably thanks to the 2022 truck rather than because of the classic compact sold between 1970 and 1977. The new Maverick is already available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and even though its sales aren’t necessarily impressive (last year, Ford sold just a little over 13,200 units in the United States), it looks to be an Internet sensation on TikTok these days.

