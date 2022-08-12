Ford Recalls Maverick Pickup Truck, Nearly 65,000 Units Need New Airbags

More on this:

1 This Ford-Cosworth IndyCar V8 Would Look Great in Any Enthusiast’s Living Room

2 From the U.S. to the DMZ and Back - 1967 'Vietnam Mustang' on Sale for Veterans' Education

3 Ford (Finally) Drops a Vintage SUV Bomb With Pricey 2023 Bronco Heritage Editions

4 Mustang 2.3 HPP Fights Elantra N, Civic Type R in Stick Shift Drag and Roll Battles

5 One-of-One 1970 Ford Mustang SCJ Spent 30 Years in the Desert, It's a Sad Sight