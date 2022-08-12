Ford Recalls Maverick Pickup Truck, Nearly 65,000 Units Need New Airbags

On June 29th, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted the Ford Motor Company in regard to the results of a compliance audit on the Maverick. The NHTSA isn't amused by the performance of the side-curtain airbags, which don’t deploy as intended.
The Dearborn-based automaker’s certification test from December 2020 indicates a displacement of 82.5 to 88.4 millimeters, therefore meeting the 100-mm regulation and the 93.1-mm Ford Acceptance Criteria. The compliance audit, however, concluded with a displacement of 111.9 mm.
Ford compared the raw data from the federal agency with the raw data from its certification vehicle. Ford performed a new set of certification tests in July 2022, which ended with displacement results of 102 to 107.3 mm. The Ford Motor Company used a new batch of side-curtain airbag modules manufactured by ZF Passive Safety US Inc of Mexico.
A stop-ship order was issued on July 12th, and come August 1st, the second-largest automaker in the United States approved a field action. Thankfully for all parties involved, no accidents or injuries have been reported to date. Ford still investigates the root cause of this condition. Both the left- and right-hand modules are called back, side-curtain airbag modules that bear part numbers LZ6B-E042D95-AD and LZ6B-E042D94-AD, respectively.
64,974 vehicles are recalled, of which 100 percent are believed to feature substandard airbags. The suspect Maverick trucks were built in the period between February 3rd, 2021 and July 9th, 2022 at the Hermosillo plant.
Owners will be notified by mail between September 22nd and the 28th, with instructions to take their unibody trucks to the nearest dealer to replace both the left and right side-curtain airbag modules. The remedy airbag modules feature an improved design according to the attached report.
The remedy modules will enable the 2022 model year Ford Maverick to meet all the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 226.
