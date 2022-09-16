2023 Ford Maverick Packaging Guide Details New Black Appearance Package

Based on the Escape compact utility vehicle, the Maverick enters 2023 with a lot of new content. The Black Appearance Package is one such addition, and it’s exclusively available on the XLT and Lariat trims.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Packaging Guide lists the Black Appearance Package with 18-inch black aluminum wheels featuring a machined finish. Black is also used for the front grille, side mirrors, Ford logos fore and aft, seats, instrument panel, and interior door trim. The Dearborn-based automaker further states black for the door handles, but funnily enough, the only picture of the Black Appearance Package shows body-color door handles.
Customers who prefer capability over looks can always level up to the Tremor Off-Road Package. Also exclusive to the XLT and Lariat, this fellow comes with a redesigned lower front fascia that enables a more aggressive approach angle. Two front tow hooks finished in orange, skid plates, 17-inch aluminum wheels in Dark Tarnish with Tremor Orange pockets, all-terrain rubber, and off-road suspension tuning are highlighted.
A specific grille finish and blacked-out Ford logos are included, along with blacked-out headlights and taillights. Black Onyx seats with stitched Tremor logos and Tremor Orange accents are joined by the same color scheme on the center console, register vents, and door pulls. Riding one inch higher than standard, the Tremor Off-Road Package can only be had with all-wheel drive and the 2.0-liter EcoBoost of the Bronco Sport Badlands.
The Tremor Off-Road Package can be combined with the Tremor Appearance Package, which features a Carbonized Gray roof and mirror caps. Black graphics on the hood and lower doors pretty much seal the deal.
As ever, Ford offers two powertrains. The 2.5-liter hybrid is standard, packing 191 horsepower combined. The 2.0-liter turbo levels up to 250 horsepower, and if you specify all-wheel drive with it, Ford upgrades the rear axle from a twist-beam design to a multi-link trailing arm setup.
