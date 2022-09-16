2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost With CGI Aftermarket Goodies Feels Ready to Rock

Ford was quite literal when it said it would bring “The Stampede” to the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. As such, the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost and V8 GT coupe plus convertible were joined by the first-ever Dark horse performance family.
Naturally, most spotlights have been directed at the upcoming, feisty exploits of “Mustang GT’s most powerful 5.0-liter Coyote V8 ever,” which should deliver more than 500 horsepower on tap. But truth be told, most of the fresh S650 seventh-generation goodies can also be had in conjunction with the all-new, four-cylinder turbocharged 2.3-liter powertrain.
Those include the fighter jet-inspired digital cockpit, new Remote Rev feature, an available new Electronic Drift Brake, Ford’s ‘ActiveX’ synthetic leather upholstery with many color options, B&O sound system, SYNC4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto infotainment, or Ford Power-Up software update capability, among many others.
Of course, some might have an issue with the base style, which is now well and truly differentiated from the GT and Dark Horse versions. And until the first deliveries kick-off so that owners can make these new Mustangs their own, perhaps all we can do is to imagine some “mods” for this new s650 blank canvas.
So, the latest to drop the aftermarket mic on the 2024 pony car is Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who decided to take another quick break from his signature CGI “Shadow Line” series for this Mustang vision to happen. Thus, after a couple of cool SUVs, the new X-Trail/Rogue, and another instance of Sequoia love, his digital brush strokes worked around the two-door sports car figure.
Subtlety seems to be the name of the virtual game, here, though. Which may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea, especially considering the changes – such as lowering the ride height and fitting a set of humongous aftermarket wheels – are quite easy to achieve in real life, as well. Alas, it’s a starting point for more to come, for sure.
