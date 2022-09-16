2024 Ford Mustang Gets CGI Tuning Job, Whatever You Do, Don't Call It a Shelby

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang has been around for about a day and a half now, and the internet has already gone crazy on it with all sorts of renderings. One of the latest that we stumbled upon imagines it in a jog suit, with a much sportier appearance.
Sketched out by hugosilvadesigns, and shared on social media a few hours ago, the digital illustration might trick some into thinking that they are looking at a Shelby variant of the all-new Mustang. But that’s not quite the case, because even if the upcoming Shelby GT350, assuming that it will happen, will probably have similar styling, this is nothing more than a virtual tuning job.
You can tell what is different without having to look at the official pictures of the Dearborn company’s brand-new muscle car, can’t you? It has a new paint finish, with blue as the base color, and white double racing stripes running across its length. The entire front bumper is new, together with the chin spoiler with side blades, and so is the grille, yet the hood carries over without any tweaks.
New logos decorate the front fenders, which have become fatter, just like the rear ones that also sport some rather big vents for a car whose engine lies at the front. The side skirts are all new, and they too feature blades, and there is a bigger wing attached to the trunk lid. The digital artist couldn’t be bothered with showing the back end of this CGI proposal, but we can tell you that it would have a new bumper, diffuser, and perhaps different exhaust tips.
Set to enter production next summer, the 2024 Ford Mustang will launch with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-banger, and the Coyote V8. Transmission options will include the six-speed manual, and ten-speed automatic, both of them directing the yet unknown thrust to the rear wheels. There are no electrified versions yet, but that might change not long after it officially launches.
You can tell what is different without having to look at the official pictures of the Dearborn company’s brand-new muscle car, can’t you? It has a new paint finish, with blue as the base color, and white double racing stripes running across its length. The entire front bumper is new, together with the chin spoiler with side blades, and so is the grille, yet the hood carries over without any tweaks.
New logos decorate the front fenders, which have become fatter, just like the rear ones that also sport some rather big vents for a car whose engine lies at the front. The side skirts are all new, and they too feature blades, and there is a bigger wing attached to the trunk lid. The digital artist couldn’t be bothered with showing the back end of this CGI proposal, but we can tell you that it would have a new bumper, diffuser, and perhaps different exhaust tips.
Set to enter production next summer, the 2024 Ford Mustang will launch with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-banger, and the Coyote V8. Transmission options will include the six-speed manual, and ten-speed automatic, both of them directing the yet unknown thrust to the rear wheels. There are no electrified versions yet, but that might change not long after it officially launches.