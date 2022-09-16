Virtual Chevy Camaro S Line Tries to Steal the Mustang Thunder, Also Its Styling

While the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept shows the EV way forward for Stellantis, and Ford is giving a new ICE lease of life to its S650 seventh-generation Mustang, no one really knows what is going on with the Chevy Camaro.
General Motors seems so intensely preoccupied with the Z06 Chevy Corvette C8 and the brand’s EV efforts that it has become oblivious to the Camaro elephant in the china shop. Or maybe they are just trying to shove the sixth-gen shame under the rug and hope that a solution will present itself. Well, that is certainly not going to happen in the real world.
Meanwhile, the virtual realm does have a few tricks up its sleeve – though not all of them might be too honest. But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could be made here with help from the digital artist better known as tuningcar_ps on social media. This pixel master sure loves to CGI-play with the simple yet quirky stuff, such as doing a GM copycat of the S650 Mustang.
Yes, we know that General Motors has a wonderful thing going for itself in China, but we are pretty sure they are not going to adopt the rude habits of producing models that look almost exactly like their competition. Alas, in between a feisty station wagon and a subtle Mustang redesign, maybe it would be fun to check out the seventh-generation Ford pony car posing as the hypothetical Chevrolet Camaro ‘S(650) Line.’
Well, if Mustangs will be even more popular with help from the new Dark Horse performance family (it also includes track-only models such as the Dark Horse S and R), maybe Chevrolet too could have a measure of success with a potential ‘S Line’ competitor. Frankly, by the looks of the Camaro sales, they should try just about anything. Save for the actual copycat, of course!
